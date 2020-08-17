RE/MAX hammered home seven runs in the top of the sixth inning on Friday night, creating a final bit of breathing room to hold off Kiwanis, 11-8, and sweep the Greenville Little Leagues city championship in two games.
The Tar Heel League representative scored a more convincing 5-0 victory in Thursday night’s opener at Elm Street Park. It is the second city title in three years for RE/MAX.
The deciding game was a roller-coaster affair that saw the score tied 4-4 after two innings. Kiwanis then banged home three runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 7-4, but RE/MAX’s resounding sixth was the difference.
Kiwanis was hampered by five errors in the second game despite out-hitting the winners 10-8.
Rooke Knittle led the RE/MAX charge with a single, a double and three runs scored, while Landon Scott was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Also ripping doubles in the win were Haith Abulatifa and Korbin Logan.
Knittle pitched the final three frames, striking out four and allowing three runs on four hits.
Leading Kiwanis in a valiant effort to try and force a third game on Saturday was Andrew Raynor, who doubled, hit a home run and and drove in three runs as part of a 3-for-3 game. Also, Marin Roberson was 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot with two runs scored and Corbin Kendrick tripled, drove in three and scored three times.
On Thursday night, RE/MAX rolled, scoring two times each in the first and third innings, adding another in the fourth and out-hitting Kiwanis 11-2.
It was Abulatifa’s night, as he threw six shutout innings, struck out eight, walked one and stifled the Kiwanis bats almost entirely, yielding just two singles. He also finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a double.
Also adding offense were Drew Grant with a double and a perfect 3-for-3 day, Logan with a home run and two RBIs and Knittle with a 2-for-4 game that also included a double.
BIG Series
Immediately following the city championship, all-star teams were selected for each of three age groups and for both GLL leagues.
Then, action began on Sunday in the first-ever BIG (Believe in Greenville) Series, pitting the Tar Heel all-stars against the North State all-stars in best-of-five series play. Action resumed on Monday and is set to last through at least Wednesday, depending on the total length of each series.
In the 8-10 group, North State opened with a 5-1 win.
In the 9-11s, Tar Heel rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take an 8-5 triumph.
In the 10-12 bracket, Tar smashed open what had been a 3-3 tie by scoring nine unanswered runs in the top of the sixth and winning 12-3.
Monday’s schedule featured two games. The 8-10s were set to play their second game, while the 9-11s were set to be back in action at 8 p.m. The 10-12s series is slated to resume today along with the third game in the 8-10 series.