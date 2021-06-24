I have lived in Duplin County all my life. I understand the immense value of agriculture for the people, the economy, and the culture of Duplin County. I do not consider myself an activist. The only thing I consider myself to be is a thinking individual who scorns lies, misinformation, and hatefulness.
On March 3 2021, the NC Farm Families Blog published an article entitled “Revisiting Elsie Herring and the law of propaganda.” To avoid any possible accusations of libel and slander, the author never explicitly calls Elsie Herring a liar, “an anti-agriculture activist,” or a creator of propaganda. However, the majority of readers will correctly infer that the author thinks Elsie Herring is all three of the aforementioned things combined. The disrespectful tone of this article is agonizing, but the tone is made even more agonizing and disrespectful by considering the fact that Elsie Herring passed away in May. In this regard, the NC Farm Families Blog is no longer disrespecting an elderly woman who was just trying to live in peace. The organization is now disrespecting the memory of someone who has passed on.
Let me put everything into perspective. If a person had no knowledge whatsoever of the pork industry and heard about Elsie Herring’s life, who would this person believe? Would he believe the elderly woman who claimed she wanted to live in peace without smelling excrement or would he believe the multi-billion-dollar corporations (i.e. Smithfield, Murphy-Brown, and WH Group) who have a vested economic interest in maintaining the status-quo of the hog farms? Rational people, who have not been exposed to what the blog’s author calls “propaganda,” will invariably side with the under-dog, which in this case is Elsie Herring.
NC Farm Families, specifically Marisa See who manages their social media profiles, has seen the previous paragraphs. Instead of starting a cohesive dialogue with me, they ignored my messages, responded with non-answers, and blocked me on Instagram. By putting the previous paragraphs in the Duplin Times, I intend to call out their shamelessness in a public venue. I can only hope their organization, people associated with the Chinese-owned companies of Murphy-Brown and Smithfield, or state representative Jimmy Dixon, who has published opinion pieces in this newspaper before and has received $115,000 in donations from affiliates sympathetic to the pork industry, will respond to this letter.
The right thing to do in this situation would be for NC Farm Families to write an apology to Elsie Herring’s family and post it on their blog so the world can see. May she rest in peace.
Lucas Thornton
Teachey