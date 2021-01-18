North Duplin and Richlands were relieved by the NCHSAA’s second realignment proposal, which was released last Wednesday in Chapel Hill.
But the three 2A schools in Duplin County were not pleased with the committee’s new conference, which also feature schools from Bladen, Robeson and Sampson counties.
The first realignment proposal had 1A schools North Duplin and Hobbton in a conference that included 2A Wallace-Rose Hill, East Duplin, James Kenan, Clinton and Midway.
ND and every other Carolina 1A Conference school were moved into 2A/1A split classification conferences, blowing it up all because Princeton’s student population reached 2A status.
The CC’s Lakewood and Union went to one conference and Rosewood and Neuse Charter to another.
So the committee reversed its course, putting ND, Lakewood, Hobbton, Union and Rosewood back into a 1A league tentatively known as Conference 10.
Yet even that’s not perfect since Neuse Charter does not have a football program, leaving ND with just four league games.
“We’re very glad we got into a conference with similiar-size schools,” said Rebel football coach Hugh Martin, who has won more than 100 career games and led ND to the 1A finals in 2007 and 2017.
“This will allow us to keep long-time rivalries and relationships with schools we’ve had for many, many years.”
ND student population was half the size of other schools in the first proposal.
“We know all this is subject to change and that will have to let the chips fall where they may,” Martin said. “We felt the committee did the right thing.”
Wildcats thrilled
to ‘stay home’
Richlands was also let off the hook.
The Wildcats moved from 2A to 3A and were placed in a 4A/3A league with powers such as Greenville’s D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose, plus Havelock, New Bern, Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville.
But the second proposal shuffled Richland into Conference 16 with more familiar and local foes — 2A schools Croatan, Dixon, Swansboro, West Carteret, and White Oak and 3A schools East Carteret and Southwest Onlsow.
Richlands is currently in the Coastal 2A/1A Conference
“We’re extremely excited and hoping it stays this way,” said Duplin native and first-year Richlands coach Pat Byrd. “It would have been tough for us to win even a few games in most sports in that 4A/3A conference.”
Northside and Jacksonville were plunked into Conference 19 with Havelock, J.H. Rose, South Central, New Bern, Rose and Conley.
Road trips worry
Duplin’s 2A schools
Duplin County schools’ wish for a Duplin-Onslow conference never materialized and what did come to the table was a 10-team mega-conference that includes: WRH, JK, ED from Duplin County, Clinton and Midway from Sampson, West Bladen and East Bladen from Bladen, plus St. Pauls and Red Springs from Robeson.
It is by far the most westward leaning conference ever for Duplin teams.
WRH was in the Tri-County from 2013-14 to 2016-17 with East Bladen and West Bladen.
ED was hooked up with North Brunswick in a conference during that same alignment.
Clinton is currently JK’s most westward conference foe.
The biggest concern is travel time between schools, especially in sports that play games on midweek nights.
Trips from Duplin to Red Springs and St. Pauls are two hours via a car (a little more on a bus).
Imagine a five-plus hour round trip for a game on a school night?
WRH Athletics Director Cory Lovelace said his school always exceeds its budget for buses, and now that creates a bigger problem.
And Duplin coaches are not the only ones singing the travel blues.
Because of the drastic travel increase in the proposed conference, the schools are planning to appeal to the NCHSAA for changes to be made to the proposal. That’s according to Jerome Hunt, athletics director for the Public Schools of Robeson County. The appeal will be filed jointly.
“I’ve already talked to the ADs at the three Robeson schools, and a couple of principals, and we’re not happy at all,” Hunt said.
“That’s just based on travel. Don’t get me wrong, it would be a great conference, a competitive conference, but just travel-wise there’s no way we can work in this conference.
“We’re going to meet and try to see what we can come up with. We’re going to do an appeal on it and send that in to the state by the 21st, and see if we can’t get some things changed.”
The deadline for schools to appeal to the NCHSAA is Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. Appeals will be heard by the association virtually on Jan. 27.
After appeals are heard, a third draft of realignment will be published Feb. 4; the deadline for filing final appeals is Feb. 10 and they will be heard Feb. 17.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will vote on the full realignment plan in March before it goes into effect Aug. 1. It runs from 2021-22 to 2024-25 seasons.
“We need a plan where we don’t go down that far (travel),” said Ken Avent Jr., Duplin County Athletics Director and football coach at James Kenan. “We have a plan but are in the process of making a proposal.”
Avent questioned the amount of schools in the league.
“Ten is a lot, and I’m we’re not sure if going to divisions is best,” he said. “I’m not sure anyone will be able to afford this kind of travel on buses.
“I don’t feel like this proposal will stick, but it could. We’re working on an alternative. But even that’s difficult, because when you move a school to another conference you have consider how it affects everyone.”
What’s clear is that few schools in this conference like the travel woes that it will bring.
Behind the numbers
In previous years, the NCHSAA used only the enrollment figures for each school to determine which classification a school would belong to for the next four years.
Average daily membership numbers, the enrollment data used by the NCHSAA, are still the top consideration for realignment, but two other data points were added to the mix this year.
The NCHSAA announced in November that the board of directors approved a proposal that would include the 2019-2020 average daily membership numbers, as well as a three-year average of the state cup points for each school, and a three-year average of the Identified Student Percentage (ISP) figures for each school.
The state cup points represent overall athletic department success, while the ISP numbers represent the percentage of students at a school receiving some form of government assistance.
Previously, the NCHSAA announced that the highest annual data point for each school would be removed from the formula.
The move was made to account for some major anomalies that occurred due to natural disasters, particularly Hurricane Florence in the eastern part of the state.
Realignment formula
The ADM numbers were multiplied by 50 percent to reveal the ADM score.
The three-year average of the state cup points were multiplied by 25 percent to arrive at the state cup score.
Then the ISP amended two-year average was used to determine a proportional linear distribution, then multiplied by 25 percent to get the ISP score.
Once all the scores are determined, they are added together to reach the realignment score.
Schools are then separated into east and west regions, which are determined ahead of time based on the county in which the school is located.
Once the schools are placed in their regions, they are divided into classifications based on their final realignment score.
The largest 25 percent were placed in 4A in their respective region, followed by the next largest 25 percent in 3A, and so on.
Conferences were also created based on the regions. No teams from the east region are in conferences with teams from the west region.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com