As East Carolina University photographers, videographers and journalists descended on the chancellor’s home with cameras, cords and lighting equipment to gather footage of the university’s newest leaders, Rebekah Rogers took an interview of her own.
She said there’s comfort and familiarity in returning to the university, where she is a two-time graduate and former instructor, and where her husband, Chancellor Philip Rogers, previously served as the chief of staff from 2008-13.
“I want people to know that Philip and I feel called to this role,” she said. “I really understand the culture here. I understand the people here and I get the vision of the university.”
Rogers has been a positive representative of ECU throughout her life, from student to graduate to employee, and each experience prepared her for coming back to Greenville in this new capacity.
Rogers grew up in a family of Pirates. Beginning with a relative who attended the university when it was East Carolina Teachers College to her father, uncle and sister, her family is full of passionate alumni.
“If there was a home football game growing up, our family was there,” she said.
Before COVID-19, her father, David Page, said he missed only six home games in 35 years. Part of that dedication stemmed from the responsibility of bringing the cannon to games. On the way into town, Page would pick up his friend Ken Howard, who built the cannon, and deliver both to the field.
“We couldn’t miss a game because then the cannon wouldn’t be fired after every touchdown,” Page said. (In 1999, ECU began using a new cannon at football games and transferred its care to the Army ROTC.)
It’s not surprising then, that ECU was the only choice for Rogers as a student. She majored in psychology and minored in classical studies, graduating in 2007. While a student, she was part of ECU Ambassadors, the group that serves as official hosts of the university, leading campus tours and helping with large events. After graduation, Rogers’ first job was working for the admissions office. For a year, she traveled up the coast from North Carolina to Connecticut visiting high schools and college fairs, convincing students to attend ECU.
“I was by myself with my suitcase and state van and all my ECU materials; it was a really rewarding experience,” Rogers said.
Then she returned to ECU to pursue her master’s in communication. Laura Prividera, professor in the School of Communication and Rogers’ adviser and mentor in the program, said Rogers was an outstanding student — hardworking, goal-oriented and deeply committed to academic excellence. After graduating in 2010, Rogers became an instructor in the School of Communication and she and Prividera became colleagues.
“Rebekah’s dedication to ECU and our mission to serve was evident at that time as she was deeply committed to her students, the School of Communication and ECU,” Prividera said.
“Rebekah is a wonderful person, and I am thrilled to welcome her back as one of our treasured Pirates. Her commitment to ECU began long ago and it is amazing to have my colleague return.”
Rogers plans to teach classes again at ECU next spring. She said she loves teaching undergrads and considers herself a mother figure as much as a teacher to them.
“My job is not only to teach the material but to instill confidence in students that they can do whatever they want to do. I see myself as a cheerleader for them,” she said.
Rogers met Philip at church in 2006. They married in 2009 and have two boys, Grayson, 5, and Dean, 2.
When Philip Rogers was chief of staff of ECU, he was responsible for external relations for the university, including government relations, marketing and communications, public service, and policy development. He is also a native of Greenville. When he left his ECU post for a job with the American Council on Education, a nonprofit organization that helps institutions navigate challenges in higher education, he and Rebekah moved to Alexandria, Va.
In Alexandria, Rebekah Rogers pursued a doctorate in leadership studies from Gonzaga University while Philip Rogers got a doctorate in education from the University of Pennsylvania. At ACE, he built a reputation of energy and optimism and was viewed as someone with a deep understanding of higher education. In a nutshell, he was everything ECU was looking for in its next chancellor.
“I have complete faith in Philip,” Rebekah Rogers said. “We both want to lead this university with a servant’s heart. Knowing that the motto for ECU is servire, we want to continue that purpose. We love and believe in ECU’s motto.”
Rogers is excited to be back in Greenville, a place that feels like home to her. She’s excited for the future of ECU and is clear-eyed and hopeful about stepping into the role of chancellor’s wife.
“You get one, you get both of us,” she added.
Rogers wants people to know that she and her husband feel a sense of purpose in returning. From their Greenville ties to their commitment to ECU’s mission, they are ready to take the helm of the university as servant leaders, she said.
“I never thought I’d be sitting in this position. But looking back on our journey, we’re ready to do it,” she said.
Alumni Leadership Award recipients selected{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The ECU Alumni Association selected five student recipients of the 2021 Robert H. Wright Alumni Leadership Award. The award recognizes students’ academic achievement as well as commitment to leadership and integrity. It is the most prestigious award presented by the alumni association.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The 2021 Robert H. Wright Alumni Leadership Award recipients are Adam Butler, Jamie Chamberlin, Victoria Chan, William Richard Guiler and Dana Shefet.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The award is named for Robert H. Wright, was the first president of East Carolina Teachers College and honors his legacy of using leadership to influence positive change. The recipients will be honored during ECU’s spring commencement ceremony.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}“We are so proud of the 2021 Robert Wright Award recipients. We all know Pirates have grit and resilience, and it is an honor for the ECU Alumni Association to recognize these students for their commitment to excellence in this historic year. They truly represent the spirit of the Pirate Nation,” said Scott Francis, associate vice chancellor for alumni relations.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Read more about each recipient at news.ecu.edu.{/div}
