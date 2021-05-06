CALPYSO — North Duplin’s baseball team is getting some top-notch coaching.
And a return to the basics in a daily routine.
“We’re very young so we’re stressing fundamental baseball and making the plays routinely,” said head coach Bill Outlaw, who pitched for ECU.
“That what we push every day in practice. I’ve been encouraged.”
The Rebels has three seniors, three juniors, four sophomore and five freshman on its roster, making it one of the younger teams in the Carolina 1A Conference and in Duplin County.
But coaches to lead the way are found in former ND and UMO players Trey Pate and Thomas Brickhouse, and former Southern Wayne player Colton Chrisman, who is expected to take over for Outlaw next season.
Chrisman coaches the Wayne County Jr. Legion team.
Outlaw’s son Gage, a senior, and classmates Andy Cameron and Kyle Holland account for the bulk of the experience.
Outlaw, a southpaw, enters as the top pitcher. He will play at first base when not on the mound.,
He stays in the strike zone and has natural diamond and athletic instincts.
Other mound possibilities include sophomore Eric Rosas, who will play at third base most games.
Cameron, who has a good bat, plays first base. Holland is the Rebels center fielder, a position normally held by one of the fastest and most agile players.
Junior Landen Kelly is at second and classmate Kyle Smith to his right at shortstop.
Sophomore Tyler Jonesy is the ND catcher.
Brady Byrd is a starter in right field with junior Andrew Underhill, with Sophomores Billy McCoy and Avery Maggard and freshman Tanner Kornegay seeking time in the vast grasslands of the diamond.
ND is off to a 1-1 start with a tough 2-1 loss to Neuse Charter and a 9-6 win over Lakewood.
“Two errors led to three runs against Neuse Charter,” Outlaw said. “We also had a runner thrown out at the plate in the seventh, a decision that was made to force them to make a good thrown. They did and you have to tip your cap. That’s baseball.
“We were down 5-1 against Lakewood and we caught a spark in the middle of the game. We some a couple hits and two sacrifices.
Rosas got the final four outs for ND.
“That was a big moment for Eric and our team,” Outlaw said. “I’m encouraged with our progress,” Outlaw said. “He’s got a really strong arm
Outlaw also noted the good hands, arm and smart play” of Smith
The Carolina 1A Conference is solid this spring, says Outlaw.
“Neuse, Rosewood and Hobbton look really good,
he said. “We’re too young overlook anyone.”
Home games with Union and Rosewood are on the card this week.
Hobbton (2-0) nipped Rosewood 3-2 last week, while Neuse Charter tripped Princeton 4-3. The Cougars are 2-0.
“We need to concentrate on playing solid baseball in all aspects of the game,” Outlaw said.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com