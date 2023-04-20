CALYPSO – Lilly Fulghum more than held her own in the pitchers circle, and in fact might have had her best performance of the season, which followed her toughest outing.
And her North Duplin teammates found ways to manufacture runs off Eastern Wayne sophomore pitching sensation Mallory Reed.
Both were factors when 1A Rebels slipped past the 2A Warriors 3-0 last Monday in the only game ND played in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament at H.E. Grubbs Athletic Fields.
Fulghum, a freshman, recovered from an 8-4 loss to East Duplin by giving up four hits, two walks and striking out 12.
She whiffed two hitters in the first, third and seventh innings, three in the second and one in the fourth, fifth and sixth. She got the first two outs of the seventh via strikes and then induced a soft ground out to second base.
The victory helps ND in terms of its Ratings Percentage Index number for seeding in the state playoffs since it accounts for the opposing team’s winning percentage. Eastern Wayne is 9-3 and in second place in the Neuse Six 2A Conference standings.
ND scratched for a run in the opening frame as Addy Higginbotham was hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Reese Outlaw. Reed then whiffed seven Rebels.
But an Outlaw triple and Warrior error on a ball hit by Fulghum gave ND two more runs in the fourth.
Reed struck out five more Rebels, but the damage was done in a game in which pitching and defense ruled.
She has an ERA of 0.20 with 195 strikeouts and 13 walks in 70.2 innings. Additionally, she’s hitting a team-high .556 with eight doubles, two triples, two homers and 10 RBI.
Fulghum’s stat lines are likewise glowing, though she lacks the amount of strikeouts as Reed. She has given up just four earned runs in 25.1 innings, with 44 strikeouts and 10 walks. She is 5-1 with a save in seven appearances. She’s hitting .562 with 17 RBI.
Fulghum was coming off an outing against East Duplin in which she surrendered 11 hits during an 8-4 loss. She shut out the Panthers 8-0 on March 20 in Beulaville by allowing just two hits.
ND is 4-2 against 2A schools this spring. Its final 2A foe will be played at South Lenoir on April 26. The Blue Devils (7-4) nipped ND 4-3 in the opening game of the season for the Rebels and third for South Lenoir.
The Rebels have four CC games left. They played at Lakewood on Tuesday and host Union today (Thursday).
A trip to Rosewood and a home game against Hobbton on April 27 rounds out the regular season.
ND will then play in the CC’s postseason tournament. The first round of the state playoffs is May 9.
Diamond Notebook
ND is 23-8 the past two seasons under head coach Jamie Higginbotham, a former coach at the University of Mount Olive.
Outlaw, Higginbotham, the coach’s junior daughter, and Fulghum are 1-2-3 in several statistical categories.
Higginbotham is hitting .692 with an OBP of .700. Outlaw is at .562 and .625 and Fulghum .562 and .583. They have combined for 11 home runs. The threesome is also 1-2-3 in runs, RBI, slugging percentage and fielding percentage.
Catcher Kasey Jones is the fourth star in the order. The senior is hitting .484 with nine RBI.
Iala Overton (.300) and Sara Thomas Tucker (.391) have been consistent producers.