The 2021-22 academic year had all the promise of being “normal,” following a COVID-19 pandemic that shifted everything and everyone into completely new territory for more than a year.
Then came the Delta variant surge, causing twice as many daily virus cases last week as a year earlier.
The official week of football saw the Duplin County Health Department having to shut down football operations at James Kenan. North Duplin and East Duplin followed within a day or two.
Wallace-Rose Hill was the county’s lucky ’Dawg, since it continued to practice, had two scrimmages against other schools and were on schedule to open the regular season on time this Friday at East Bladen.
Suddenly, everyone is concerned about face masks, vaccinations and a decision about returning to online learning.
My first thought was: Oh, boy, here comes “Bad Movie 2.”
And no one wants to repeat 2020.
Not a single soul, especially since it polarizes everyone and pits one belief group against another: i.e., anti-vaxers verses the innoculated.
Coming to one universal opinion on the virus seems impossible.
That being the case, expect the unexpected in sports.
Anything is possible, especially on the down side of positive.
Some team is going to be 6-0 and forced to shut down for the remainder of the season.
Some teams will play Monday and Friday of the same week because of games that were postponed.
Some schools will be quarantined, affecting key conference matchups.
Some schools will not have key players for important games.
But there will also be successes. Harrells played in the fall last year, went 8-1 and made it to the NCISAA’s 2A final, while some of their counterparts did not field teams.
ND, JK and ED look to be in rebuilding modes. WRH enters as a favorite in the ECC’s new 2A league following the NCHSAA’s four-year realignment plan.
Anything can still happen, but WRH, Richlands and HCA are set to open the season on Friday.
ED plans to open at home next Monday (Aug. 23) against Dixon, then host Dixon in Week 2 (Aug. 27).
ND will follow that pattern by traveling to Southside at Chocowinity next Monday, then hosting Northside-Pinetown the next Friday.
JK is letting go of its opener against Ayden-Grifton originally slated for this Friday and will instead start on Aug. 27 by traveling to Dixon.
And now schools re-examine all things Covid.
Masks in school and outdoors?
Limited gymnasium and outdoor seating policies.
Communication and playful moments between opposing players during games in which they also go nose-to-nose.
We were mentally exhausted for a year and then got better only to have the Delta variant sweep across the nation.
There’s also soccer and volleyball during the fall for school officials to police.
And if it gets worse, the NCHSAA could get involved with its health mandates. And of course, state government is the umbrella for one and all.
We’ve learned a lot that can be transferred.
But some of the methods we used will be looked at as “not this time around.”
Vaccinate rates in Duplin County are way below the norm in the rest of the country, although comparable to many Southern states with vaccine reluctance.
Teachers, school workers and now students, which were previously not susceptible to the virus, are going to be testing positive from Murphy to Manteo and clustered in cities and rural counties.
It’s happening — again.
Uncles, aunts, neighbors, cross-town and cross-county lines.
And now children.
The backlash against masks can best be seen in Florida where its Republican governor mandated schools not use face masks, even threatening to pull funding for administrators who were not compliant.
Yet there were a couple of counties that revolted for the sake of the safety of their children.
But money raised to ignore the order on Go-Fund Me pages on Facebook will pay for the shortfall, some school officials said.
Buckle up, it’s going to be a rough ride.
But with any luck it will be better than 2020.
What that means isn’t exactly known, though.
Better than a pain-in-the-neck pandemic is akin to taking two aspirin, praying and going on fully prepared to make adjustments on the fly.
Survival and sacrifice are two lessons we all seem to understand after the past 16 months.
Stay safe. Get the vaccine. Follow the guidelines and wave your “freedom” flag knowing each of us have responsibilities to one another.
I see a ton of people worried about the long-term effects of a vaccine approved for emergency use by the FDA, but few worrying about the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com