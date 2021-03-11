CALYPSO — If the North Duplin football team took a disappointing giant step backwards in its season opener, last Thursday might be looked upon as two steps forward.
The Rebels crushed Jones Senior 49-16 at H.E. Grubbs Field after being dismantled 36-0 by Northside-Pinetown on opening night a week previous.
“We made some strides,” said ND coach Hugh Martin. “We still have a ways to go and a lot of teaching to do.”
The Rebel offense made adjustments. ND moved from an option offense to one that is “more of a gun set,” Martin said.
“Given the constraints (of a shortened practice season and no summer workouts), we felt it would be hard to teach the young kids the option,” he said. “It takes awhile to grasp it. So we simplified things by lessening the reading and have more pulling and trapping on the line. It also fits our personnel better.”
It opened wide avenues for freshman Dujuan Armwood, who ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns via 16 carries.
He also had three good punt returns.
“He’s a very good player on both sides of the ball and on special teams,” Martin said. “He’s a special freshman who has had a great spring so far.”
Senior quarterback Gage Outlaw, who injured a foot in the opener in Pinetown, returned to the field.
“Those sprains are tough to overcome so I wasn’t sure until game time how he would be,” Martin said. “He’s been battling that injury.”
Armwood had runs of 12, 14,17 and 17 yards in the opening drive to take the ball to the four-yard line. On the sixth play he hit paydirt.
Rebel Mat Wilkins blocked a punt five plays later and Landen Kelly pounced on the pig.
ND fumbled it back to the Trojans on the next play, but the Rebels’ defense was locked in.
On fourth-and-four, Armwood took a punt at the his own 42, reversed his field and cruised into the end zone.
Saul Mendoza added his second of seven PATs and ND was in front 14-0.
It only got sweeter for Rebel fans.
Outlaw nearly got ND out of a fourth-and-13 situation in the next possession by turning a broken play into 11 yards to the positive.
Mendoza scored from the 19 on third-and-15 early in the second quarter.
ND’s longest first-half drive came next, a seven-play march that saw Mendoza pop off runs of five and 15 yards before his four-yards plunge to make it 28-0.
Wilkins blocked his second punt less than two minutes from the extended intermission.
Armwood had a 19-yard scamper and then was untouched from the four and put the game well out of reach for Jones Senior (0-1), which was playing its first game.
The Trojans got 151 of their 167 yards on two late drives.
“Defensively our DBs and outside ’backers played much better,” Martin said. “Our linebackers were more accurate reading and getting to their spots, and I was pleased with our hustle to the ball.”
A Kyle Holland interception set up Armwood’s 38-yard score.
Eli Morrisey darted 55 yards near the end of the third quarter.
North Duplin travels to Lakewood Friday for its first Carolina 1A Conference game of this seven-game regular season.
The Leopards (0-2) fell to 2A Midway 33-0 last week and were tripped by Spring Creek 36-26 a week previous.
“They’ve changed their offense to more of a gun set instead of the Wing T,” Martin said. “Defensively they have a 40 look (four down linemen) and have some nice size.”
Friday’s win was a bright spot in a tough early season for the Rebels.
“We were in quarantine from Covid for the first four days and have been just doing what we can at each step along the way,” Martin said.
Rebel Lines
Mendoza had 51 yards on six carries. Will Carter recovered a fumble. The Rebels had just three penalties for 20 yards. They rushed for 301 yards.
ND’s spring schedule will not include a game against 2A rival Spring Creek, which is 2-0 after beating Union 48-0, its second Carolina 1A foe in as many weeks.
The Rebels host Union on March 19 and then travel to Princeton the following week.
ND’s first two games this season were on Thursdays. It’s last two against conference rivals Rosewood and Hobbton (0-2) are also Thursday affairs.
Rosewood, the league champ in 2019, and runnerup Princeton are both 2-0. The latter moves up to 2A in the fall realighment.
ND’s only other home games this season are against Union (March 19) and Princeton (March 26).
