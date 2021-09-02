Have North Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill flipped the script on volleyball in Duplin County?
And is the early read at East Duplin marking the change of an era?
Perhaps none of the early reviews will be a harbinger of things to come when the fall volleyball season ends.
But it has made for some interesting speculation.
The Rebels are 4-0 and the Bulldogs 3-0, while ED, the perennial Duplin County powerhouse program for a number of years running, is 0-2.
Yet what if former NFL coach Bill Parcells was right when he said, “You are as good as your record says you are?”
Perhaps only time will tell but it is a good thing for the Rebels and Bulldogs.
Young Rebels
sweep Tigers
The Rebels are running with that one after a pair of wins over James Kenan last week, a traditional non-conference foe for the Tigers.
ND topped JK in four close sets last Thursday in Calypso.
The Tigers took the first set 25-22, but the Rebels stormed to a 25-14 win and then had a pair of 25-22 triumphs.
Reece Outlaw had nine kills and five aces, Megan McCoy eight kills, three assists and four blocks.
Kasey Jones had 13 of ND’s 31 digs, while Addy Higginbotham delivered seven digs and four kills.
Senior Logan Jones pitched in with nine assists and three aces.
The Rebels had an easier win a day earlier during a 3-0 win in which they got through JK 27-25 in the opening set and used it as a runway for 25-17 and 25-11 sets.
Outlaw (six kills, five aces), McCoy (six kills, six blocks), Kasey Jones (five digs) and Logan Jones (six assists, four aces) led the way.
JK, led by seniors Emma Avent and Rachel Blanchard plus sophomore Tytiana Wilson, is 1-2 after opening its season with a 3-0 win over Hobbton.
Bulldogs feeling
the victory groove
Wallace-Rose Hill is bringing the heat, too.
The Bulldogs put away Pender and Spring Creek last week, which were both in the same conference as WRH in the previous five years.
Both were three set broom jobs.
Bailey Gatton pounded for seven kills, 10 digs and two aces, while Mary Hadden Braswell rolled for six kills, 10 digs and four aces to help WRH win sets at 25-19, 25-17 and 25-16 against Pender on Wednesday last week.
Emoni Bethea added three kills and three blocks and Alyssa Maragelis notched seven digs and 15 assists.
Braswell hit for five kills, five aces and seen digs when WRH beat the Gators in three sets – 25-14, 25-21 and 25-21.
Panthers on pause
but not finished
Has East Duplin’s run of talent and volleyball success come to an end?
Or is it simply in pause mode, and once the right buttons are pushed victories come with Panther thunder?
And is the Panthers’ rule of Duplin County coming to an end?
Most placed bets say no, no, no to those three assumptions.
ED lost to Clinton and Richlands and has absorbed a tremendous amount of veteran players in the past three seasons.
What looks like a rebuilding job is in the hands of 1997 ED graduate Susan Raynor, who coached the Panthers from 2001 to 2010 and also had stops at WRH and South Lenoir.
In her final season, ED went 21-4 and advanced to the third round of the 2A playoffs .
Raynor was Duplin Elite’s Coach of the Year in 2015 when she was at WRH.
Don’t count out the Panthers just yet.
