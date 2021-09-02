CALYPSO — North Duplin has opened its 67th football season — the most for Duplin County Schools — in a most unaccustomed way last week.
The Rebels not only lost their first two games for the first time in five years, they fell by the biggest combined score (81-6) in any first two games in their history.
In the season kickoff match-up against Southside in Chocowinity, delayed to Monday night by Covid-19 protocol, the Seahawks rolled 32-0.
In the home opener last Friday night against defending 1A East champion Northside, the Panthers romped 49-6.
That’s a combined score of 81-6. The largest previous score in an opening two-game set was 71-12 by the same foes in 2015.
“They were two very similar games,” said 16th-year North Duplin head coach Hugh Martin on Sunday. “In the first game, we moved the ball some early, but not consistently.
“Defensively, we were in some right spots early and did some good things.
“But later, we were not in the right spots and made some key mistakes.
“We got worn down in both games. Depth is still an issue for us, and we’re still not in football conditioning after the long layoff last year.”
Martin also said his team hasn’t gotten comfortable with the offense he returned to this fall.
“We’re struggling with the option game,” he said, “and have done better with a little wildcat package [triggered by a direct snap to a running back].
“We’re still trying to find our identity there.”
North Duplin hasn’t scored on offense, its lone touchdown coming on a kickoff return by Eli Morrisey against Northside. The Rebels trailed 7-6 then, but were down 28-7 by halftime.
In the two games, ND was out-gained 688-113, almost all on the ground. They lost the turnover battle 4-3, with Southside scoring directly off two.
One was a 35-yard fumble return for a 16-0 halftime lead.
The other came when Chris Coffield stepped in front of a Rebel running back to grab the quarterback’s pitch out of the air and sprinted 44 yards to fix the final score at 32-0.
But ND committed only four penalties for 20 yards while their two opponents drew 26 flags for 121 yards.
Dujuan Armwood is the Rebels’ top rusher after two games with 53 yards on 19 carries. Luis Olivo has 50 on 16, and Morrisey 49 on 15.
Friday’s game
in jeopardy?
The Rebels might not get a chance to improve their record this week, with scheduled home opponent Jones Senior perhaps still in Covid-19 protocol. The Trojans’ game last Friday with Lakewood was canceled.
Martin said he hoped to know how to proceed by Monday.
It’s a game the Rebels would like to play, especially since the Trojans have lost 34 in a row. Their two game this season was a
North Duplin has contributed to that streak with blowout victories last spring and in 2019.
Its scheduled game after that, Sept. 10, shows a visit to Lejeune, which the Rebels have beaten handily in six straight times through 2019. They didn’t meet last spring. The green-and-gold leads the series with the Devilpups 17-7.
The sons of Marines opted out of playing last spring, and won just three games in six seasons from 2014-19.
Lejeune has been blanked in both games this season: 50-0 by Spring Creek in its opener and 24-0 by Pender last week.
Following those two, ND hosts Pamlico, then travels to Bear Grass Charter before opening Carolina 1A Conference play on Oct. 8 at Lakewood.
ND history in
Beaufort County
The Rebels have a combined 19-15 record against their two early-season conquerors. They are 13-7 versus Southside and 6-8 with Northside.
The two Beaufort County schools derive their names from locations on either side of the Pamlico River, with the schools a dozen miles or so southeast and northeast of Little Washington.
North Duplin began its forays into the area in 1997 and ’98 with away-and-home victories over Chocowinity High, Southside’s predecessor.
Then that district consolidated in 1999, and the Rebels took the first three wins and 10 of 13.
Included were two scintillating wins in 2003 — both at Southside — under first-year head coach John Bert Avent.
ND won 21-20 in the season opener and 7-6 in a second-round playoff game.
The Seahawks have now captured four of the past six games in the series. The confrontation got squeezed out of the state-mandated seven-game regular season schedule last spring.
North Duplin first played Northside in 2000, dropping a first-round playoff game in Pinetown by 42-37.
Then the Rebels won a second-round game in 2003 by 14-0 in Calypso.
That started a run of four straight ND victories and five of six through 2014.
Included was an improbable in-season turnaround by the Rebels in 2014, when they lost the season opener at Northside 44-27 — but returned in the first round of the 1A playoffs and blew them out 56-28.
Since then, the Panthers have taken six of seven.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com and at 910-554-9059.