ROSEBORO – North Duplin got perhaps its biggest win of the season at Lakewood last Tuesday when the Rebels had to play without Reece Outlaw, arguably the best player in Duplin County, who was too sick to take to the court.
Further, head coach John Oliver was also not in the building.
But when the chips were down, several players stepped up to endure the test for a 62-54 overtime win on the Leopards’ home court.
Lakewood tagged North Duplin with its only regular season loss last season, but ND beat them in two rematches, including the Carolina 1A Conference tournament.
The Leopards were coached the previous three seasons by Anita Rogers, a member of James Kenan’s Sports Hall of Fame as a point guard. Rogers saw the need to return to Duplin County and coaches hoops at Chinquapin Elementary.
Addy Higginbotham scored 20 points and handed out six assists and Tateyawna Faison connected for 19 markers and hauled down 10 rebounds. Reserves Lily Brothers and Adaisha Bernal collected nine and seven points respectively.
Assistant coach Cindy McCarty made the calls from the bench as North Duplin, 17-1 overall and 8-0 in Carolina 1A Conference play swept the regular-season series after pushing the Leopard around 45-26 on Jan. 13 in Calypso with Outlaw on the court.
“Faison and Higginbotham both had great games and Lily started in Outlaw’s place and did a great job,” McCarty said. “Brothers and Bernal hit 3s early in the game and (Lilly) Fulghum worked hard adding points and rebounds.
“It was a great team effort. (Meghan) Martin also played great in the post Just a great team effort.”
Lakewood (10-8, 5-2) led 12-8 after one quarter with ND holding a slim 22-20 lead which they bumped to 39-33 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Leopards rallied via a 14-8 burst to knot it at 47-all and force overtime.
North Duplin ruled in the four-minute extra session 15-7, and with a victory on Friday over Union won for the 10th consecutive time.
Lakewood’s Precious King pumped in eight of her 20 markers in the fourth quarter. Honestee Williams tallied 11 in the game and Sariyah Doss seven.
Faison scored seven and Higginbotham four in the overtime to bring home the victory for the Rebels.
Things were considerably different on Friday with the return of Outlaw and Oliver.
ND crushed Union 61-35 as Higginbotham scored a season-high 20 points. The sophomore hit four times from 3-point land, had seven assists and four steals.
Outlaw chipped in with 14, Brothers eight and Faison five plus 13 boards.
Bulldogs pick
up third win
Mary Hadden Braswell scored 10 points, including two free throws in the waning seconds last Wednesday in Rocky Point as Wallace-Rose Hill beat Trask 34-33 for its second win in a row.
Savannah Smith contributed 11 and Maia Williams and Analeise Rivenbark five apiece. The Bulldogs led 26-17 heading into the final quarter and staved off a 16-8 rally by the Titans (3-8).
Braswell netted 11 points, five boards and two blocks on Friday when WRH fell to Kinston 33-21 on the Vikings court.
Smith had seven markers and seven rebounds and Aubrey Cole eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
The Bulldogs (3-13, 1-9) travel to East Duplin (8-11, 4-6) on Tuesday and to Jame Kenan (2-15, 1-9) on Thursday to finish the regular season.
The ECC Tournament is the following week.
Panthers drop
pair of ECC tilts
Scoring was a problem last week for East Duplin when the Panthers dropped a pair of ECC road games to North Lenoir and South Lenoir.
Sallie Hatcher tossed in 10 points, Alejandra Sarmiento six and Ja’Myah Pickett five, but it was not enough as the Hawks prevailed 44-36.
On Friday, South Lenoir led 22-17 and despite scoring just four points in the fourth quarter prevailed 26-23.
It was ED’s fourth straight loss on the heels of a five-game winning streak.
Tigers lose close
one to Vikings
Lillie Kornegay had her way last Tuesday in scoring 19 point, but James Kenan came up short during a 40-38 loss to Kinston in Kinston.
The Tigers battled back from an eight-point deficit and had the ball twice with a chance to take the lead.
“We kept digging holes in the first half and it became hard to fight all the way back,” said JK coach Kenny Williams.
Freshmen Gabriel Outlaw and Labria McGawn had five points apiece.
On Friday, the Tigers started well but didn’t finished the same during a 46-26 setback to North Lenoir as the Hawks pressure forced turnovers and steals.
They also double-teamed Kornegay, who has been fighting through a hip pointer. She got all six of her points in the first half.