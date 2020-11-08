Dear Short Answers: I know my friend is a recovering alcoholic because she told me. Recently she has confessed that she has a drink from time to time. Is she telling me because she wants me to intervene in some way? Is this a cry for help? — Worried
Dear Worried: This sounds like trouble. Why don’t you ask her if she wants to talk about it? If she says no, it would not be impolite to suggest she look for someone she feels comfortable talking this decision over with.
Don’t Get Mad; Get Even
Dear Short Answers: My husband and I had an argument yesterday that got heated (plenty of harsh words from both sides), so he took the internet modem with him to work. I work from home and rely on the connection. He hasn’t restored it for more than 24 hours and I am livid. We split household expenses, so I pay for half of that connection. He says he’s justified because of the way I treat him and that he pays for the mortgage. Are there any circumstances that would make this behavior appropriate? — Angry Wife
Dear AG: You’ve been gamed. Buy a new modem and deduct the cost from your share of household expenses.
The Truth Will Come Out
Dear Short Answers: A well-known not-for-profit organization masquerades as a do-gooder even though I know them (in my personal dealings) to be predatory, vindictive, opportunistic, and arbitrary. What to you suggest I do? — Robin Hood
Dear Robin: Bide your time. It rarely makes sense to vent in public or launch a personal attack. Ad hominum attacks are weapons of the intellectually lazy and principally, weak. We suspect their behavior will become manifest and others will soon learn what you apparently already know.
{Strong}A Million Stories In The Naked City{/Strong}
Dear Short Answers: Do all boys just want one thing? — Looking for Help — Dear LFH: We wish it were that easy. Some want sex, some want love, some want mommy, some want daddy, some want friendship, some want danger. Many don’t know what they want — which is why it is important that you know what you want.
{Strong}When Enough Is Enough{/Strong}
Dear Short Answers: I have a single, female friend who lives alone and is very depressed. She obsesses about her problems, but she won’t see a shrink for help (“been there, done that”). I don’t have the time to stay on the phone with her for hours, but I’m afraid that if I continue to “screen” her calls, she’ll sink even lower into the abyss. She has no family and not many other friends (most have bailed on her). What should I do? — Sick of It, But Worried — Dear Sick: You should tell her that she really needs to see a shrink. And when she says no, you say, I’m sorry, I can’t help you.
{Strong}Smile More, Speak Less{/Strong}
Dear Short Answers: My daughter is so crazy in love with her babies she doesn’t see that some of their behavior is less than darling. Should I say something? — Grandma x — Dear Grandma: No.