There were times back in the day when Labor Day marked the opening of NASCAR’s annual “Silly Season.”
Owners and sponsors and drivers hardly ever announce pending personnel changes before that weekend’s Southern 500 down the road at Darlington.
In today’s NASCAR, though, everything has changed. The recent announcement that Tyler Reddick will leave Richard Childress Racing after the 2023 season to drive for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan is the first in what will likely be a series of changes in the Cup Series garage.
But Reddick going to 23XI Racing in 2024 actually creates more questions than it answers:
Faced with unexpected upheaval, will Richard Childress shed the 25-year-old Reddick sooner rather than later?
It’s not unusual for owners to prefer a fresh start with a new driver rather than enduring a lame-duck season with an unhappy one. Lawyers might come in to rewrite contracts and draft “separation agreements.”
RCR will summon the media where everyone thanks everyone for their time together and offers good wishes going forward.
On the surface, it will all be quite civilized; behind the scenes, maybe not so much.
Granted, RCR isn’t what it once was, back in the No. 3 Goodwrench days of Childress/Shelmerdine/Dale Earnhardt. But Childress still runs an organization capable of winning races and contending — although probably not successfully — for championships. If he wants to cut Reddick early, he’ll have no trouble finding someone for the No. 8 Chevrolet.
At 41, Hamlin shows no signs of retiring from his championship-caliber No. 11 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing. On occasion he’s expressed mild interest in retiring after a final season or two with his 23XI team; on other occasions, he’s said he wants to end his career with JGR and FedEx. On Tuesday — maybe anticipating questions about Reddick’s status — he said he wasn’t going to add a third 23XI team for next season.
That leaves the obvious question of how 23XI Racing will look in 2024. As things stand today, Reddick will be there … car number TBD.
Despite his dismal on-track record and some off-track issues, it’ll be hard for the team to get rid of Bubba Wallace. And by most accounts, former champion Kurt Busch, almost 44, has what amounts to a lifetime deal there.
Hamlin has reassured Busch he can stay in the No. 54 Toyota for as long as he wants. What’s more, he’s said that when Busch quits driving, he can hang around as part of 23XI’s leadership team, similar to what Rick Hendrick did with Jeff Gordon and Chad Knaus when they retired.
During a recent NASCAR-related podcast, Hamlin said of Busch: “Our initial conversation when we signed him was, ‘This is your long-term future, no matter what. You can drive as long as you’d like, and then we’d like to keep you on because we think you’re a very good leader that can help build this team.’”
FYI: Long-time fans might remember the early Busch as a supremely talented but short-tempered, immature trouble-maker when he arrived in Cup.
Despite his on- and off-track problems with NASCAR and embarrassing domestic-abuse charges (later dropped), he eventually became Hall-of-Fame-worthy: a Cup Series title, 34 race victories at 18 venues (including a Daytona 500) and at least one victory a year in 19 of 21 full years. Clearly, he’s been better than many of us realize.
Where does Ty Gibbs — he’s just 19 and already a four-race winner and Xfinity championship contender — fit into all this?
Team owner Joe Gibbs has always had his grandson on his short list of potential Cup Series drivers.
The kid has made some enemies in Xfinity, but that doesn’t overly concern the elder Gibbs.
After all, he dealt with John Riggins and Dexter Manley in Washington and Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch in Cup; he’s accustomed to dealing with handfuls.
In a recent announcement, JGR said it expects to re-sign former champion Kyle Busch, 37, to a multi-year contract extension. Also, 42-year-old teammate Martin Truex Jr., another former champion, recently confirmed his intention of returning to Gibbs for a few more seasons.
Stay tuned.
Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering racing.