Q I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for years. I left a high-paying, high-profile job more than 15 years ago to raise my kids, and now that they’re older I’m ready to work again. I’m applying to jobs, but there’s a huge gap on my resume. No one’s calling me. What should I do?

A First, congrats on your return to paid work. The reality is that, as a devoted mother, you’ve been working this entire time. There are several things you can do, as your skills are coveted by employers. If you don’t already have it, add an executive summary to the top of your resume. It’s a couple of sentences highlighting your skills and what you’re exceptional at doing. (Resume hack: You can copy and paste the paragraph into your cover letters, too.)

Vicki Salemi is a career expert, former corporate recruiter, author, consultant, speaker, and career coach. Send your questions to hello@vickisalemi.com. For more information and to subscribe to Vicki’s newsletter, visit www.vickisalemi.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @vickisalemi.