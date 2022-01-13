Chowan County resident and religious professor Jonathan Tobias was recently published in Princeton Theological Seminary’s “Theology Today” journal.
In it, Tobias spends his time explaining why democracy is preferred for the Orthodox Church and how some Christians in America are drifting towards authoritarianism instead.
Tobias, who teaches pastoral theology at Christ the Saviour Seminary in Johnston, Pa., is a member of the Orthodox Church. He has written and lectured for over 20 years on the Orthodox Church and American society and holds master’s degrees from both Winebrenner Theological Seminary and Youngstown State University.
Tobias moved to Chowan County with his wife in November 2018.
The article by Tobias is an “American response” to a document that was published by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople (the continuation of the Byzantine Orthodox Church) in early 2020.
The document, titled “For the Life of the World: Toward a Social Ethos of the Orthodox Church,” acts as a sort of guidebook on the Orthodox Church’s positions on the world. Tobias says he was asked by John Chryssavgis — notable theologian and leader in the Orthodox Church — to pen the response.
Tobias takes a stance on the second section of the document, which holds the following quote: “it would be irrational and uncharitable of Christians not to feel a genuine gratitude for the special democratic genius of the modern age.”
Throughout the piece, Tobias elaborates on why he believes the Orthodox Church prefers democracy to other forms of governance.
“Government has to restrain evil behavior,” he said. “We need to be thankful for democracy. It’s the best governmental condition that we’ve lived in. Orthodoxy has tolerated a great deal of authoritarian regimes.”
When many Orthodox Christians immigrated to the United States in the 1920s, they were faced with an entirely new society: democracy.
With it, came the possibility of newfound success and tolerance of all.
“The Orthodox Church knew how to be persecuted and how to be the number one state-sponsored church, but it was not sure how to exist on the same plane equally with other religions and beliefs,” Tobias wrote.
The ideal of separation of church and state was something the Orthodoxy had to come to grips with in the U.S., along with coexisting with other religions (or non-religion).
“When people stepped off the boat from Eastern Europe and folks asked for our vote, we didn’t know what it meant,” Tobias said, speaking for Orthodox Christians of the time.
While Tobias feels that Christians should actively seek roles within their government, he said the church as an entity should not wield political power in a democracy.
“It (the church) doesn’t involve itself in government, it’s always incompetent in wielding powers, always makes people sick,” he said.
Tobias added, “The state needs the church to be its conscience, though. We need to encourage the state to take care of poor people, the environment and so on.”
Worried that some Christians are straying into toxic ideologies and dragging their religion with it, Tobias warns against authoritarianism, especially in the U.S. He claims the Orthodox Church has had plenty of history with harsh regimes, taking preference to democracy above all else.
“Authoritarianism, racism, these ideologies will have a toxic effect on the church and make it do things that are opposed to its essence, it causes people to lose their way,” Tobias said.
According to Tobias, being in a democracy means you sometimes have to compromise. In recent decades, he said he has seen many American Christians — particularly certain evangelists — taking democracy for granted and using it to pursue political power and disenfranchise others.
“Every religion has to be on an equal footing in a democratic republic,” Tobias stresses.
Yet some do not see it that way, he claims.
“Nowadays, many Christians see democracy as a zero sum game,” Tobias said. “If you compromise, you are a loser. Nowadays, some Christians try to wield as much power as possible by taking it from others, which is one of the most un-Christian things you can do.”
He continued: “People promote partisan politics from the pulpit, to me that’s intolerable. I teach preaching at seminary, you can talk about moral and social issues, but you must never show for a political candidate. We pray for the president no matter what their name or party is, but we cannot campaign for them.”
Towards the end of the interview, Tobias loosely quoted Benjamin Franklin.
“Ben Franklin said that we need Christianity in America because it produces good citizens and he was a deist (belief in God without specific religion),” Tobias said. “So Christianity was always respected by the founding fathers, but they advocated for a secular state.”
Tobias hopes his article will help others understand the Orthodox Church’s positions on democracy. Not only why democracy is favored, but why it is best for Christianity.
The article, titled “The Orthodox Preference for Democracy: An American Response to ‘The Church in the Public Square,’” will be featured in the April edition of “Theology Today.” It may be read online at SAGE Journals, for a fee.