RALEIGH — Greene County Public Schools are set to receive more than $123,000 of supplemental funding for assistance with COVID-19 related issues.
The funding comes from the 2019-20 Summer Camp Reading fund, statewide carry forward reserves, and the State Emergency Disaster Reserve, state Sen. Don Davis and Rep. John Bell announced.
Greene County Public Schools will receive money based upon a funding formula that is weighted 50 percent on the number of students (ADM) and 50 percent on low wealth classification.
“This is big news for the people of Greene County,” Bell said. “These funds will go a long way in helping our schools deal with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.”
The funding can be used for school nutrition (including food purchases, cafeteria workers, drivers, nutritional admin/support) cleaning and sanitizing schools and buses (includes custodial pay, materials, and supplies) protective equipment, and remote learning (instructional software, telecommunication expenses, materials, devices, etc).
School systems should begin receiving funding later this week, according to North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.