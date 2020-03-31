While demands are expected to increase for a nonprofit that protects victims of domestic violence, the organization has had to shutter resale shops that provide additional support.
The Center for Domestic Violence Prevention has closed My Sister’s Closet and My Sister’s Attic for the safety of the public and staff during the coronavirus outbreak, according to Laura King, the center’s director.
“This is about $20,000 a month we will lose from our budget,” King said. “That is a big concern for us.”
She said she realizes the budget crunch comes during a time when many in the community are facing financial hardships due to restrictions in place to slow the spread of the virus.
“It is also a difficult time to ask the community to give, because they are facing some of the same cutbacks,” King said.
The store closures will not affect essential services the center offers.
“We receive grant money that helps pay for those services,” King said. “Income from the stores help us provide help to clients who need it to move on with their lives once they leave our safe house.
“Sometimes they may have the money to move into a new location, but lack the down payment needed for rent, or deposits on utilities,” she said. The money also helps with medical expenses and transportation.
“Frequently, when a victim leaves an abuser, those kinds of things don’t go with you,” she added.
To donate online, visit c4fvp.org.
To send a check, mail to Center for Family Violence Prevention, P.O. box 8429, Greenville, 27835.
To contact the Center for Family Violence Prevention, call the administrative office at 758-4400. The 24-hour crisis line is 752-3811.
The Center for Family Violence Prevention is a nonprofit organization focused on the intervention and prevention of domestic violence. It is committed to breaking the cycle of domestic violence and promoting healthy family relationships in our community, according to information from the organization.