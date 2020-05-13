I searched my mind for something to say about our current pandemic crisis, but the situation is so overwhelming and surreal that I could only sit back and watch the responses, see the battle lines drawn, and wonder where this all leads, with the usual suspects spreading their disinformation of “welcome to socialism.” Then I came across this, no idea of its origin, but it reflects my feelings very well:
“You are not seeing socialism. What you are seeing is one of the wealthiest, most geographically advantaged, productive capitalist societies in the world flounder and fail at its most basic test: protecting its people.”
This crisis is not about the virus.
This crisis is about the massive failure of our booming economy to survive even modest challenges. It is about the market dissonance of shortages in stores, even as farmers/producers destroy unused crops and products. This crisis is about huge corporations needing an emergency bailout within days of the longest Bull Market in our history ending and despite the ability to borrow with zero percent interest rates.
This crisis is about our corporatized health care systems being unable and ill equipped to provide basic health care, at the same time they post record profits. It is about the crisis response depending on antiquated systems nobody remembers how to operate.
But most of all, this crisis is about the politicization of every aspect of our society for the benefit of the privileged few. The vilification of education, science, media, natural rights, rural lifestyles, urban lifestyles, charity, compassion and virtually everything else for brief political gain has gutted our society.”
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
Robert Tyson
Winterville