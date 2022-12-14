A new oyster bar that’s already gained a following will celebrate a grand opening this weekend with live music, drink and food specials and a raffle to raise money for My Sister’s House of Rocky Mount.
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar started drawing in customers last month with an oyster and seafood-centric menu at 1123 Jeffreys Road. It will host a grand opening party from 5-10 p.m. Saturday to benefit the domestic violence shelter and outreach program.
“It’s a good organization,” owner Glen Yasser said of My Sister’s House, “and there’s a need for support for them, especially during the holiday season.”
The grand opening party will feature $15 beer bucket specials, with five beers of the customer’s choice in a bucket, $3 oyster shooters, reduced-price holiday cocktails, live music from Guns 4 Hire from 7-10 p.m. and $1 James River steamed or raw oysters. The James River oyster special will be available the entire day.
The oyster shooters, which are served in 3-ounce shot glasses, come in a variety of flavors. Assistant Manager Blake Twiddy of Tarboro shared the contents for the “SOB Bomb,” which included Absolut Peppar, Bloody Mary mix, Old Bay on the rim, horseradish and one raw oyster that is dropped into the glass.
The menu for eight holiday cocktails, all with names drawn from popular Christmas movies such as “Shoot Your Eye Out” and “Oh, Fudge,” already has been popular, Twiddy said, and will be available through New Year’s Day.
“Shoot Your Eye Out” is a shooter composed of smoky Mezcal, fresh lime juice, spicy peppers and a fresh raw oyster, while “Oh, Fudge” is described as a “decadent Godiva chocolate and Frangelico hazelnut martini topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.”
Yasser said prizes for the $5 raffle tickets are being drawn from donations from local vendors, including a cornhole board.
The Rocky Mount Shuckin’ Shack, which opened its doors Nov. 8, became the 10th franchise in the North Carolina-based business, which has restaurants in five states and is expanding to include one in Texas.
Yasser, a Nashville businessman who owns several Kids & Company Child Care Centers but spends part of every day at Shuckin’ Shack, said he had eaten through the entire menu, which he described as “80 percent seafood.”
“We had a guy come in who had been all over the U.S., and said we had the best shrimp and grits he’d ever had,” said Yasser, who listed oysters, chicken wings, calamari, crab dip and “really thick” cheeseburgers as the local favorites so far.
A wall-sized blackboard in the restaurant lists the sources for the seafood: clams from Virginia, crab from Canada, shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico and mussels from Chile. Yasser said three types of oysters, two harvested from Virginia and one from North Carolina, “all have different tastes. Some are saltier, and some are bigger.”
Trish Brake and Patsy Smith of Rocky Mount recently were dining on fried shrimp, oysters and salad.
“I like it,” Brake said. “The flavor and sauce are good.”
Yasser and Twiddy said friendly waitstaff provide good service and are also key to the restaurant’s success.
“You’d be surprised how many people look at the sign and buy the whole staff a round of drinks for $15,” Twiddy said, who noted that Shuckin’ Shack makes its workers happy by allowing them to wear their choice of clothing.
“I love it,” Twiddy said. “It’s a great place. Everyone is treated like family and we work together as a team. And letting us choose what we wear lets our personalities shine. And if the staff is happy, the customers are happy.”
Duane Powell of Scotland Neck, enjoying oysters and keeping tabs on a game on one of 17 wide-screen televisions, said it was his second visit to Shuckin’ Shack in a month.
“The food’s good, especially the crab dip and the char-grilled oysters,” he said.
After watching a first-time oyster-eater wipe her eyes and ask for water, Powell added this advice: “Don’t use too much horseradish.”
Shuckin’ Shack’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.