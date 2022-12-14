A new oyster bar that’s already gained a following will celebrate a grand opening this weekend with live music, drink and food specials and a raffle to raise money for My Sister’s House of Rocky Mount.

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar started drawing in customers last month with an oyster and seafood-centric menu at 1123 Jeffreys Road. It will host a grand opening party from 5-10 p.m. Saturday to benefit the domestic violence shelter and outreach program.