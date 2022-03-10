DURHAM -- Mike Krzyzewski’s unparalleled coaching career is down to a few basketball games, with no more than a month left before the retiring Duke Hall of Famer walks off the sideline for the last time.
His influence on the sport will remain long past that final farewell. The fingerprints of the man known simply as “Coach K” are all over the highest levels of the game as he winds down his nearly five-decade head-coaching career.
Nearly two dozen of his former players currently are on NBA rosters. Another dozen or so are coaching or working for NBA teams. There are others who lead their own Division I college programs. And some of the NBA’s biggest stars of the past two decades have won Olympic gold medals under his direction.
The 75-year-old Krzyzewski coached his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturdayand lost to rival North Carolina. At most, he has 10 games left in a career that began with five seasons at Army followed by 42 at Duke, assuming the Blue Devils reach both next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament final in New York and the NCAA championship game in New Orleans on April 4.
Regardless of when or how the end comes, Krzyzewski’s place is unquestioned among the greatest coaches in the history of American sports.
He has a 1,196 career victories, more than any coach in men’s or women’s college history. His five NCAA titles rank second to late UCLA great John Wooden on the men’s side, while his resume includes a record-tying 12 Final Fours and a record 127 weeks with teams ranked at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
Krzyzewski had 21 players as of February on NBA rosters — including current or former All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram — and an ACC-record 27 players last season.
Go back further, and NBA teams have drafted 68 of Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils, with 42 as first-round picks and three — Elton Brand in 1999, Irving in 2011 and Williamson in 2019 — going No. 1 overall.
Duke notes that Krzyzewski has coached 113 NBA players between the school and USA Basketball, where Krzyzewski partnered with former managing director Jerry Colangelo to restructure the men’s national team program. The result: he managed egos and meshed star talent like LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant to thrice produce Olympic gold.
Some former Krzyzewski players are now in NBA leadership positions, such as Quin Snyder as head coach of the Utah Jazz, Brand as the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, Trajan Langdon as GM of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Grant Hill as co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks.
The same is true in college, with Krzyzewski’s tree spawning 10 former players or staffers as head coaches .
For all, Krzyzewski’s lessons linger.
“He still wakes up wanting to fight somebody and beat somebody,” Brey said.