TEACHEY — Perhaps something was missing previously, but the Wallace-Rose Hill volleyball team passed the “eye test.”
Yet coming into last Thursday’s ECC showdown with James Kenan, the Bulldogs had nothing to show for their nifty play, sans close sets against good volleyball teams.
Their first reward came after blistering 34 kills unto the Tiger side of the net.
Mary Hadden Braswell (11), Alexis Wilson (10) and Bailey Gatton (nine) combined for 30 kills as the Bulldogs beat the Tigers in three sets — 25-20, 25-15, 25-23.
WRH was in control of the third set at 12-4 before Rachel Blanchard supplied a scorcher and Emma Avent an ace to trim it to 16-9.
Madison Davis had a pair of points with hits from the middle of the floor and Blanchard a dink to close the deficit to 23-20.
But Gatton delivery a key point and WRH slipped away with the match during the tightest moment of the first three sets.
WRH’s second win was even harder to secure.
The Tigers gave the Bulldogs all they had before falling 3-2.
Every set had tension.
JK won the opening set at 25-23. WRH rallied to take then next two at 25-20 and 25-22.
But a 15-13 win in the tie-breaker gave WRH the doubleheader sweep.
WRH (2-6) faces unbeaten Goldsboro twice this week.
ECC showdowns on
tap next two weeks
Yet the Cougars are not the lone unbeaten school in the ECC.
Midway and East Duplin can also boast of a perfect record.
The three unbeatens will clash several times in the last two weeks of the regular season.
ED (7-0) remained untouched by zipping past WRH last Friday, winning sets at 25-17, 25-13 and 25-21.
Maddie Simpson, Ms. Volleyball in Duplin County from a season ago had seven kills and seven digs.
Dessa Houston, Suzanne Jarman and Chandler Mobley combine for 14 more kills, while Emma Lanier had 14 digs and Mary Landon Johnson and Ava Hall worked together to create 24 assists.
The previous day, the Panthers captured the final two sets to push aside Clinton 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18).
Simpson had a season-high 15 kills to best Dark Horse Zara Barefoot’s 13 uncontested winners.
Taylor Thigpen added 17 digs and Hall and Johnson combined for another 24 assists.
So here’s how the conference race shakes out for ED.
The Panthers will tangle with Goldsboro twice this week and then hook up against Midway twice the following week.
Four wins and the Panthers take the league title.
Anything less than 2-2 would likely put any of the three schools outside of the NCHSAA’s state playoff bubble.
The ECC will get two tournament bids.
Rebels fall in
return to court
The playoffs appear to be a forgone conclusion for North Duplin, which returned from a 14-day virus quarantine to fall to Lakewood in three 25-17 sets.
Morgan McCoy led the way with seven kills. Callie Thornton added five kills, four digs and an ace.
The Rebels (1-4) hosted Union (0-8) on Monday of this week and traveled to Rosewood two days later.
BASKETBALL
Barbee, Gibbs
sparks Crusaders
Tyrone Barbee was a one-man basketball show in Harrells Christian Academy’s 55-48 win over Rocky Mount Prep Academy.
The junior transfer scored 32 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, had five assist, blocked four shots and had two steals.
But even with those numbers he needed help, which came from Grice Bell, Ethan Spell and Devin Gardner.
Gardner had 10 of the Crusader’s 18 assists. Bell checked in with 12 points and six boards. Bell added five rebounds.
Last Friday, the spotlight was on both Barbee and freshman guard Samir Gibbs as HCA toppled Wake Christian Academy 64-50.
Gibbs pumped in 24, which included a 3-for-3 night from 3-point land. Barbee netted 22.
They combined to shoot 18-31 from the field.
Reserve Jahiem Murphy came off the bench for seven markers.
The wins pushed HCA to 4-0. The Crusaders were to host Wayne Country Day (3-1) on Monday of this week in the first round of the HCA Christmas Tournament.