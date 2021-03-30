Riverside High School’s golf team outdistanced the field in a 9-hole match at Cotton Valley Golf Course in Tarboro on Monday.
The Knights finished with a team score of 164, followed by Northside (210), Pamlico (215) and Tarboro (234).
Davis Wynne was first overall with a three-over par round of 38.
Isaiah Taylor placed second with a 39, followed by Gabe Wynne in third (40), Sam Hardison in fifth (47) and Trenton Cowan in 11th (55).
The format was triple bogey rule, so the maximum player score was 62 and the maximum team score was 248.