RICHLANDS –Twenty-one strikeouts and just enough offense to scratch across a couple of runs.
That’s the dream of every softball pitcher – and coach and fan.
Makenzie Goin went over the first objective, yet the latter was left in the dust of the Richlands infield as the Wildcats fell to East Carteret 2-0 in 15 innings in the second round of the Piggly Wiggly Tournament.
The freshman whiffed 30 while allowing the Mariners four hits and two walks during a 200-pitch performance.
And yet a senior – Summer Nelsen – was her undoing as the tournament’s eventual MVP did more, mostly because of her bat. One key mistake cost Richlands the game – Nelsen socked a two-run homer.
Nelsen struck out 14 in 13 innings of work inside the circle, giving up eight hits and walking two. She threw 147 pitches.
Classmate Anna Gilkin limited Richlands (10-6, 4-1) to one hit in the final two frames for the win. For all intents and purposes it should have been a save, because Nelsen put East Carteret (14-3) on her shoulders.
Reagan Stapleton, Jocelyn Powell and Alyiah Torres each had two hits and Megan Pittman tripled and Richlands could still could cross the plate against Nelsen.
Goin, meanwhile, struck out one hitter six times, another five and two others four times. Three hitters were punched out three times. She was named to the event’s all-tourney team.
She has 132 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 68.2 innings this season with a 0.13 ERA. She entered the week 14th in the state in strikeouts. Goin is the eighth pitcher in state history to strike out 30 or more.
Alicia Holloway, a former All-American at the University of Arizona, set the national record for strikeouts during her prep days in Fairfield, Calif. She had 61 strikeouts in a 364-pitch marathon 30-inning game played over two days.
East Carteret (14-3) nipped East Duplin 5-4 in the finals.
The Wildcats suffocated Southwest Onslow 12-0 in the first round, but were deflated in a 7-2 loss to Swansboro (12-4) in their third game in the tournament. Richlands beat the Pirates 3-1 on March 29. Stapleton and Powell each drove in a run against Swansboro. Williams and Goin were the only other Wildcats to punch a hit.
Richlands scored a run in the first and another in the third to go in front 2-1. But Swansboro responded with six runs in the fourth through sixth innings, taking the lead in the fifth with a three-spot.
In the tourney opener, Megan Pittman had three hits and knocked in three runs, while taming the Stallions on two hits, allowing two walks and striking out 13.
Williams, Powell, Tori Dennis and Kyleigh Baker had run-scoring at-bats.
Richlands will now focus its attention on winning the Coastal 3A Conference regular season title. They can do that with a rematch against Swansboro later in the month and games against Dixon (10-2, 2-2), Croatan (2-8, 1-5) and White Oak (2-12, 0-3).
Bulldogs
thump
Vikings
Xxavier Pearsall had three hits in five trips, scored three times and drove in a run as Wallace-Rose Hill zapped Kinston 19-2 last Tuesday on the Vikings diamond.
Kaiden Liu had two hits, Devine West a hit and three runs, and Dominic Samuels got five RBI from a triple, walk and infield hit.
The Bulldogs secured their first ECC win and are 2-13 overall. No details were provided by the school for the second game of the series.
WRH is off this week, finishing off with a series against East Duplin on April 26 and April 28.
SOCCER
Bulldogs top Tigers,
Panthers prep for
run at ECC title
Wallace-Rose Hill returned the favor against its biggest rival.
Nakiya Newkirk and Leslie De La Rosa provided the offense and the Bulldog defense held its ground for a 2-1 win over James Kenan last Monday on the Tigers’ pitch.
The Bulldogs (5-7-2, 2-4-1) had their own Senior Day in Warsaw as Newkirk scored a goal and assisted on the De La Rosa score. Both players are seniors.
The Tigers beat their rival 2-1 on March 18 on WRH’s field in Teachey.
WRH has matches this week with North Lenoir, South Lenoir and Southwest Onslow.
JK (6-4-2, 3-4) is slated for ECC encounters with East Duplin and South Lenoir plus a non-conference tangle with Midway, which had been a league foe the previous four seasons.
ECC front-runner East Duplin (10-7, 7-0) lost a non-conference match to Clinton 9-1 and needs wins over James Kenan (which it beat 9-0 on March 22), South Lenoir (a 4-1 triumph April 5) and Southwest Onslow (a 2-1 overtime win March 18).
The match with the Stallions (8-3-1, 4-1) is nearly a must-win for the Panthers to secure sole possession of the regular season title.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com