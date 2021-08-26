RICHLANDS — Coming off a 15-0 season-opening loss to South Brunswick last Friday night — and having this week’s rivalry game at Southwest Onslow canceled due to Covid-19 protocol in the SWO camp — Richlands football coach Pat Byrd was looking for positives over the weekend.
He found some.
“I tell the kids you always have to look for the blessings in any situation,” he said.
“One of the main ones to me was that these guys poured every ounce of themselves into that game. That was great to see, and I’m extremely proud of them.
“We played a great first half defensively, but we had a no-contact fumble and missed a chance to score when we got to their 10 late in the half.
“Then we kinda gave out of gas in the second half.
“Looking at the film, it seemed like we were one block away, or a step or two away from making a play.
“We can show the kids that on film, where we had nine or 10 doing their job but one or two missing.
Byrd said the Cougars came out in the second half and “shoved it down our throats” on a scoring drive. The fourth-quarter score came with a short field after an interception.
“Now we’ve got two weeks to spend correcting those things,” he said.
Byrd added that he hopes to swing a makeup game with Southwest later. That will be tough, because the old foes don’t have corresponding open dates, so it would have to come in the unwanted event that each has an opponent cancel in the same week because of their Covid-19 situation.
“One thing about our game Friday was, our special teams were very promising, made no big mistakes. But now we’ll look to them to make some breaks for us.”
All in all, Byrd said the biggest positive is that no one suffered an injury that would keep him out of full practice.
He was perhaps most encouraged by the play of junior defensive lineman Zarion Walters (6-foot-1, 252 pounds).
Byrd said Walters “played his tail off and made several tackles for loss.
“ He’s up from JV and is someone we were counting on, but his day-to-day effort hadn’t been where we want it. Now he’s winning a spot.”
Another he touted off the opener were senior two-way lineman Daniel Shreckengost (6-0, 201), who was all-conference last year.
Also senior cornerback Brennan Baker (6-0, 170), who put in some time on offense. “He’s one of our more athletic guys, and we need to run some plays that get him more involved,” Byrd said.
Sophomore Owen Simco (5-9, 163) was “probably our best player Friday night,” his coach said. “He started at safety, set the tone in secondary with some real physical play. He’s not necessarily a surprise, and is getting better on offense, too.”
The Wildcats have 30-some varsity players and over 40 sophomores and freshmen on the junior varsity. But he’s resisting the temptation to bring some promising players up too soon without some full-game JV experience.
“When you’re trying to establish a winning culture,” he said, “you’ve got to make sure to build up each step of the way.”
The rebuild got off to a stuttering start when the 2020 season was postponed to spring —and then Covid-19 cancellations and canceled two of the state-limit seven games.
That was worse for then-seniors, but stunted growth in every sport at every school.
“Now we and some others have already lost a game this season,” Byrd said, “and frankly, I don’t know if we’ll see anybody play all their games.
“But you just try your best to control what you can.”
Byrd’s roots
Pat Byrd wanted to be the quarterback under his dad at James Kenan from 1987-90.
But Billy Byrd gave is 5-6, 145-pound freshman son No. 53 and put him at center, and eventually middle linebacker, after letting him run at JV backup QB in his first year.
The late Billy Byrd had manned the C/MLB spots (1961-63) under Kenan’s founding coach Bill Taylor (1957-62).
Papa Byrd is the Tigers’ second-winningest football coach with a 119-68 mark from 1978-94. That trails recently-retired Ken Avent Jr.’s numbers in Tigertown of 123-35 (2006-16 and the 2021 spring season).
The 1990 club in Pat’s senior year was his dad’s best, with an 11-3 record and runnerup to Clinton in both the East Central 2A Conference and the East Region.
It was Kenan’s only East final between 1960-2006.
Pat had grown to 174 pounds, and was All-East Central 2A Conference and All-Area as a senior.
He learned a lot about team-building in those years from his dad and long-time assistant coach John Barrow. Lessons that were formed into a mantra:
“On bad teams, nobody leads.
“On good teams, coaches lead.
“On great teams, everybody leads.”
Hang that one on the weight-room wall.
“In my mind,” Pat says, “Uncle John [Barrow] was one of the big pieces to Daddy’s whole era. He was part of our family at home. He and Daddy always knew what each other was thinking.”
The son considered walking onto “some college team,” he said, but ultimately went the straight student route at UNC Pembroke.
“I majored in math because of being in ‘Uncle John’s’ class” at JK, he said.
Pat Byrd also scouted Tiger opponents for three years, until his dad left for Purnell Swett High in 1994.
The son was out of coaching and running the breeding department at a hog farm outside Faison — until his wife coaxed him into getting his teaching certification (at UNCP).
Then he returned to James Kenan as an assistant in 2002. But after head coach Gary Lewis resigned for health reasons during that season, Byrd landed a PE and assistant coaching position at West Columbus. He became head coach there for two years, then moved to West Bladen.
From there, he was an assistant at New Hanover (2012-14) under former JK coach Kevin Motsinger, now at Wallace-Rose Hill.
“I learned from Mot how to … He truly-truly-truly-truly cares for his players. And he’s one of the best defensive minds I’ve ever seen.”
After Motsinger resigned, Byrd was hired at Jacksonville High and served as an assistant under Beau Williams and then Chip Williams from 2015-19.
“They defined who I am as a coach now,” Byrd said.
Now he is fitting together the pieces from Taylor, Papa Byrd, Barrow, Motsinger and the Williams boys to build a winning football culture at a school that has waited a long time for continuing success.
Bill Rollins can be reached at 910-554-9059.