RICHLANDS – Pat Byrd knows the long-term plan.
He’s the second-season football coach at Richlands and while he’s playing for wins, he expects bigger gains to come along the way.
“We’re building a program and I’m very concerned about doing the right things, having accountability, and teaching our kids to be great teammates and great humans,” he said. “We’re not giving up on the season. Were just not going to bring up eight to 10 players from the junior varsity who could really help us. But would it really help us in the long run?
Byrd said he has his 50 JV players on a 3-1 team, and wants to keep his players developing together at the lower level.
“We’re building from the ground up,” Byrd said. “I made a commitment to come here knowing it could be three or four years before things fall into place. We’re going to do it right and you can’t get there overnight.”
Richlands lost to Swansboro last Friday 6-0 to fall to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in Coastal 3A Conference play.
“Our defense played well with three goal-line stands, but offensively we hurt ourselves with mistakes and turnovers,” Byrd said. “I thought our defense played pretty well against at team that is putting a lot of points on the board.
“Special-team punt returns hurt us and so did ball security as we had too many fumbles. Plus, we switched quarterbacks.”
Richlands had a 15-play drive in the third quarter that pushed the ball inside the 15. But the Wildcats fumbled away the scoring chance.
“We moved the ball but would make a silly penalty or bad play and then had to play behind the chains,” Byrd said.
The lone score came in the opening quarter.
Upperclassmen hurt
by virus, hurricane
This year’s crop of juniors and seniors have been to hell and back, surviving Hurricane Florence, a four game spring slate when the 2020 season was moved to early in 2021.
They’ve had Covid-19 stoppages and so have their opponents. Two games have been canceled from the fall season and Richlands has four games left on its schedule.
“It’s been a big adjustment for the players and the coaches as to preparing players and game-planning for games, practice and functions,” Byrd said. “But the lesson is one I learned at Jacksonville where our motto was ‘Next,’ because there are things you can’t do anything about. So we evaluate and try to work on the things that are problems and continue to work on things we do well so we can continue to do them that way and maybe better in time.”
Wildcat Notebook
It was the second shutout of the offense, which was held down during a 15-0 loss to South Brunswick on Aug. 20. Richlands also has losses to Princeton (42-0) and Midway (33-13).
The Wildcats travel to Newport on Friday to face Croatan (2-4, 0-1). The Cougars fell to White Oak last Friday (36-20).
The Cougars depend on running backs Alex Barnes (55-233) and Braden Stephens (53-263).
Senior QB Evan King is 12 of 44 for 198 yards. Evan King has 329 yards in running and receiving.
But Croatan has fumbled the ball 15 times in five games.
Junior Cade Barnett has a team-high 33 tackles and senior Sam Hoy has 31.
Croatan went 7-2 in the spring and whipped Richlands 44-0. Richlands took the game 28-21 in 2019.
The Wildcats play three of their next four games on the road.
The only home game left is Oct.15 against West Carteret (3-2, 1-0) and then they travel to White Oak (5-1, 1-0) and Dixon (1-3, 1-1) the following two Fridays.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com