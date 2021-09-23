RICHLANDS – The field wasn’t level and that was apparent well before kickoff last Friday night.
Visiting Princeton entered 3-0 and somewhat fresh off a 52-28 win over arch-rival Rosewood on Sept.2.
Richlands, meanwhile, was 0-1 and had not played since opening night – Aug. 20.
The Bulldogs also had Jaydon Brooks (746 yards), the third-leading rusher in the state, and they run a single-wing offense that is difficult to play against. Another giant was running back Christian Perris, who is averaging 137 yards per game.
Brooks ran for 160 yards and scored twice, while Perris galloped for 82 yards and three touchdowns in Princeton’s 42-0 win.
Richlands’ consolation prize was playing football. Covid-19 outbreaks in Onslow County have cost several teams football games.
The Wildcats now have played two games and head coach Pat Byrd would like the ‘Cats’ luck to change – especially with league play to begin in the Coastal 3A Conference on Oct. 1 and continue for the next four Fridays.
Yet they are not the only ‘Cats behind the pack. James Kenan also played its second football game of the season last Friday.
But the start of the Coastal is so far away since Richlands will travel to Spivey’s Corner on Friday to take on Midway, which has a pass-first, pass-second, pass-anytime philosophy.
The Raider are 3-1, which means they’ve played twice as many games as the Wildcats. Midway’s lone loss is to South Brunswick 33-0. Richlands lost to South Brunswick 15-0 on Aug. 20.
Richlands also got to play just five games during the spring season, which was moved from the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic.