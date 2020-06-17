It has been way too long since I’ve dined in a restaurant. I was getting depressed and was so excited when the stay-at-home order was lifted. I was even more excited to find out one of my favorite places, The Rickhouse, located at 710 Red Banks Road in Greenville, is now open for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
They have a new lunch menu that is diverse with flavorful options allowing you a sit-down meal that is affordable, fast and fabulous. General manager Jeremy Shelton along with his head chef, Keisha Peterson, are the culinary wonders heading up the team. Shelton describes The Rickhouse as a restaurant with an “upscale atmosphere serving quality scratch-made food with friendly service at the core.”
The lunch menu features burgers and sandwiches, like the smoked Gouda burger or ginger bourbon chicken sandwich, and hearty pastas from Chicken Alfredo to spaghetti Bolognese. They even serve classic or veggie baked lasagna as well as specialty lunch plates such as the Bardstown brown butter Ribeye or maybe shrimp and grits, one of their healthy salads, or weekday specials. They offer no-touch menus accessible via QR codes at every table.
Even though it’s the middle of the day, I feel like celebrating freedom with a summer cocktail. In case the restaurant name didn’t give it away, The Rickhouse offers over 60 kinds of bourbon and 30 beers on tap. Bourbon is a type of American whiskey, a barrel-aged distilled spirit made mostly from corn. All bourbons before they can be consumed have to pass the five-point test. They must be made in America, contain at least 50 percent corn mash, must be aged in a charred white oak barrels and contain no additives.
Choose from popular options like Basil Hayden, Elijah Craig, Knob Creek, or Bulleit 10 year just to name a few. Each brand has its own unique characteristics much like wine. There are multiple flavor notes from sweet honey, buttery caramel, spicy clove or pepper to floral or fruity vibes and even woody or grainy flavors like cedar or wheat.
Bourbon has always been a sophisticated beverage to me. It has sharp edges and a neat appearance. It’s a high powered man in a tailored suit that oozes business. But it’s also elegant, like Jackie Kennedy at a White House dinner with a lacy-edged ball gown with the scent of roses in the background. Bourbon is whatever you want it to be from Bonnie and Clyde to Princess Diana.
I sampled the Lynchburg lemonade cocktail made with Jack Daniels, Triple Sec, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup served over ice. This cool dude was smooth in all the right places with a touch of whiskey heat to warm the belly at the end and spinning wheels of lemon lusciousness.
Now let’s eat! First, I sampled the salmon cake Caesar salad. Start with two generous-sized salmon cakes sidled up to a massive bowl of crisp Caesar salad with scratch-made dressing with crunchy croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese. The salmon cake was filled with copious amounts of fresh salmon mixed with red and yellow peppers and the top had a perfect crust and tasted clean and fresh. It was a dip in the pool with a side of summer for only $10.95.
Next, I sampled two of the lunch pastas dishes. First was the sweet bayou pasta made with tri-colored peppers, onions, Andouille sausage and sweet blackened chicken in a made-to-order Cajun cream sauce with Penne pasta. This hearty dish will warm all your cold places with its multiple layers of flavor that moved from sweet to heat in every bite. It was a symphony on the Bayou with a side of sax for only $12.50.
Next, was the Rick’s pasta paradise made with shrimp, pan seared scallops, fresh lump crab meat in a made-to-order alfresco sauce with fettuccine pasta. You had me at succulent shrimp, then when you add in buttery soft scallops and flaky crab meat in a creamy sauce, what more is there to say other than “Rick” house knows his pasta. Dive under the sea with this seafood beauty for only $13.50. Both pasta dishes come with a side salad and pair beautifully with any of their bourbons.
The weekly lunch specials are chicken and pastry on Monday, meatloaf on Tuesday, fried seafood platter on Wednesday, hamburger steak on Thursday, and half rack smoked BBQ ribs on Friday. Recently they added lobster tails and new pasta dishes to their already amazing dinner menu. For those love-birds, date night is Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. Couples can enjoy one appetizer, two salads and two entrees from a limited menu, bottle of house red or white wine, and one dessert to share.
Don’t forget that the Rickhouse can cater your event and has a banquet space adjacent the restaurant called The Rickhouse Reserve. It can accommodate up to 115 people with its own restrooms, dance floor, projector screen, two 80-inch televisions, built-in sound system, microphone, WiFi, and a cool light-up bar. Smaller events can choose from a limited menu and larger groups can choose from various buffet options. It’s the perfect place to host weddings, retirement parties, reunions and everything in-between.
The restaurant is open for dinner is 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday brunch is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 252-689-6377 or 252-689-6366.