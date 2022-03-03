KENANSVILLE – Seventeen miles separate East Duplin from James Kenan.
Last Tuesday, both ended their respective seasons 175 miles apart in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
Coach Taylor Jones’ Tigers finished with 11 wins. The Panthers of coach Blake Lanier had 10.
James Kenan lost 79-44 at Hertford County, located in Ahoskie, which isn’t far from Virginia or the Atlantic Ocean. The Bears are the No. 5 seed in the East Region.
East Duplin fell 89-53 at Burlington Cummings, which is just east of Greensboro in the middle of the state. The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed.
James Kenan beat East Duplin twice this season. However, Wallace-Rose Hill, which lost in the second round to No. 4 St. Pauls, is 4-0 against its Duplin rivals.
Sounds as if Duplin’s three schools were beaten by the best of the bunch in the 2A classification.
Here’s how the season went down for both East Duplin and James Kenan. (See the story on this page for a report on the Bulldogs second-round affair.)
Bears run away
from Tigers
in second half
Israel Powell scored 25 points and four of his teammates contributed seven or more tallies as Hertford County manhandled James Kenan in the final prep hoops game for seniors Andrew Pender, Andrew Kornegay and Clay Pridgen.
The Bears hit for nine 3-pointers and held James Kenan to eight points in both the third and fourth quarters.
James Kenan (11-13) trailed 40-28 at halftime and got an early third-quarter boost via two baskets from Mason Brown and a conventional 3-point play by senior Ben Poinsett., cutting it to 47-32.
Pender and sophomore upstart Jamaury Coe combined for four charity tosses, but JK was fighting a losing battle as the Bears seemed to awaken a bit after every Tiger push.
Hertford County connected for four 3-point bombs in the fourth quarter to make the outcome even more lopsided than it was at any of the three previous stops.
The Tigers dropped five of their final seven games. They finished 6-6 in the ECC regular-season standings.
Cavaliers shooting
too much for Panthers
East Duplin had to go nearly 150 miles to witness a noteworthy sharp-shooting show.
Cummings did the little things, such as hitting 21 of 26 free throws, and the bigger things, such as draining 12 of its 29 bombs for 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Panthers trailed 21-15, but a 29-9 second-quarter rush started turning out the lights on their season.
But they never backed off, only getting outscored by seven points in the both the third and fourth quarters.
Freshman Johnniyus Sharpe zoomed in 24 points, senior Zion Crawley added 20 and two other players landed in double figures for the Cavaliers.
Dylantae Jones and Kaden Hammonds were likewise thorns in the side of the Panthers. Jones had five steals and seven assists, while Hammonds was king of the glass with 14 rebounds.
Brecken Bowles fired in 13 for the Panthers. Daunte Hall added 11, Chase Pierce 10 and Jesse Clinesmith nine.
Pierce, a Jan. 1 addition to the Panthers’ roster, is the lone senior.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rebels handle
Leopards third
straight time
The third time wasn’t just the charm for North Duplin. It shone like a sparkling diamond necklace on a black dress.
The Rebels’ 52-37 win over Lakewood in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs was its third straight over the Leopards after a Jan. 14 defeat.
The teams traded routs in their two regular-season league games, and ND conquered Lakewood 45-41 in the final of the Carolina Conference Tournament.
Tateyawna Faison scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter. She hauled down 10 rebounds for her double-double.
Reece Outlaw had 13 and Addy Higginbotham 10, plus five assists.
Starr Jaco hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to help ND take a 12-9 advantage, after a conventional 3-point play by Faison and a pair of free throws from Higginbotham.
Outlaw and Higginbotham played off one another like a fiddle and a bow in the third quarter as ND went up 31-22 and then 31-26 by the quarter’s end.
An outside bomb that Outlaw banked in and a Faison put-back gave ND breathing room at 38-30.
Faison found ways to take over the scoring from that point, whether it was converting on nifty passes from Higginbotham and Jaco, or picking up a loose ball in the paint and making a hoop in traffic.
In the second round on Thursday, during a 59-23 triumph, Outlaw stole the show with a rare triple-double – 17 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds during a 59-23 victory over East Columbus.
Higginbotham had 10 points and four assists. Faison netted 18 and had 10 boards. Jaco scored six, with four assists and five steals.
ND finished 22-2 after Saturday’s 48-30 loss to Wilson Prep in the third round. (See story on B1.)
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com