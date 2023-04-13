The North Carolina General Assembly is an enormously important and powerful institution. Its 170 members are elected to represent and act on behalf of the state’s 10 million-plus residents in numerous ways — enacting and enforcing the state’s civil and criminal laws, raising and appropriating revenue, and appointing all manner of state and local public officials.

It’s also, as state legislatures go, one of the nation’s strongest. North Carolina was the last state in the nation to give its governor the power to veto bills (some important ones are still excluded), and it greatly limits local government authority, as well.