WALLACE — Kanye Roberts has his mind on the state playoffs.
There will be plenty of time for individual awards after Wallace-Rose Hill’s season has ended, and the senior running back will no doubt pick up a lion’s share of awards.
But the Bulldogs and Duplin County’s all-time career rushing leader left a return address as Roberts verbally agreed to sign with Appalachian State, a Division 1 program that has been moving upward for the past decade.
Roberts passed the 6,000-yard career mark in going past the 2,000-yard season’s plateau last Friday in a win over James Kenan.
Once on his new campus, Roberts will see two former Duplin players in Boone, East Duplin college walk-ons Dorian Pickett and Jordan Mitchell, who both graduated after leading the Panthers to their only state final appearance in 2017.
Yet the hometown fans want him to follow more in the footsteps of Javonte Williams, who went from Teachey to UNC to the Denver Broncos.
Four other Bulldogs have gone the Division I route in the past seven years — Johnny Glaspie and Keyshawn Canady, whose time at ECU was short and not that sweet.
Cameren Dalrymple hooked up with an appointment to the Naval Academy and Nick Dobson went to N.C. A&T.
The Duplin Times will jump into Roberts’ story later this fall.
For now, it seems as if everyone is somewhat like Roberts: In the mood for all things playoff football.