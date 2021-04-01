Football is often called a game of inches. So far this season, it hasn’t applied to a J.H. Rose football team that has dominated every opponent.
But on Thursday night, the Rampants needed every inch in a 28-26 win over rival South Central to win the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A championship with an undefeated 6-0 record.
“(This win) does a lot for us,” head coach Will Bland said. “Every rivalry game is a little bit different, you can throw the records out. You could feel that playoff atmosphere that we needed, because we haven’t seen it yet.”
With Rose trailing after the first quarter and only leading by two at the end of the second and third quarters, the Rampant defense had to carry the load for the first time in a season where the closest game previously was 20 points. The defense forced four turnovers and made timely play after timely play.
A South Central touchdown made the score 28-26 with 2:20 remaining in the game, but the Rampant defense prevented the two-point conversion and held the lead.
Then, with under 30 seconds remaining and the Falcons trying for a big pass play to steal the game, it was senior Shamez Spruill who made a great interception to seal the undefeated season.
“It shows character. I think that we can get down early, come back and fight it out in the end,” Bland said. “The guys did a tremendous job staying together and then at the end, we made a big play, which all football games come down to a big play, but we were at the receiving end of this one tonight.”
The Rose offense, averaging 38 points per game coming in, struggled and turned the ball over five times, including three interceptions by quarterback Wade Jarman and turning it over on downs two other times.
The offense was buoyed by senior receiver Kevin Hamilton, who returned after missing the previous game with an injury. Hamilton ran for three touchdowns while working out of the Wildcat formation frequently.
Now the Rampants can look forward to the postseason, where, according to Bland, they have “unfinished business.”
“We played a good football team, and this should push us through the playoffs,” he said. “Now we know we can get everybody’s best shot.”
As for South Central, senior running back Zyaire Williams led the way with three rushing touchdowns. The loss dropped the Falcons to 3-2 and is their second straight loss after starting 3-0. They finish their season next Friday at D.H. Conley.
Kinston 48, Ayden-Grifton 0
The host Vikings showed they are the real deal, improving to 5-0 this season in convincing fashion while the Chargers saw their record evened at 3-3 in the shutout.
The game was 42-0 after three quarters, instituting a running clock for the fourth.
A-G, which saw its two-game winning streak snapped, finishes the regular season on Friday at North Lenoir.
Beddingfield 78 Farmville Central 30
In a game with a final scored that looked more like basketball than football, the host Jaguars were not in the hunt very long.
The visitors from Wilson built a 56-24 lead by halftime, then outscored Farmville (1-6) 22-6 the rest of the way and led 72-24 at the end of three.
The Jags will try to regroup for their regular season finale at North Pitt on Friday.
North Pitt at Nash Central, ppd.
Thursday’s game between the 1-4 Panthers and fellow 1-4 Nash Central was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Farmville Central on Friday.
BOYS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 9, Southern Wayne 0
Another day, another sweep for the Rose tennis team, which on Thursday dropped just a single game against Southern Wayne.
The singles sweep included easy wins for Owen Osborne, Chad Styron, Stockton Rouse, Landon Brown, Bryson Wall and Wesley Keen. That was backed by another perfect doubles round with wins from the tandems of Osborne/Styron, Brown/Rouse and Evans/Taylor.