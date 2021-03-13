GREENVILLE – J.H. Rose scored 22 unanswered points after D.H. Conley had cut it to six in the third quarter, and the Rampants remained unbeaten with a 42-14 victory over the Vikings in Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference football on Friday night at home.
With Rampants alum and Clemson standout Cornell Powell in attendance and the hosts leading 14-8 at halftime, Rose (3-0 overall, 2-0 Eastern Carolina 3A/4A) took the second half kickoff and marched 56 yards in seven plays, with the final one being a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wade Jarman to Kenderius Gaddis with 9:08 left in the third quarter to make it 20-8.
Conley (1-1, 1-1) didn’t need long to provide an answer.
The Vikings took over at the Rose 49 after a 31-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Crumpler, and on the third play, quarterback Bryce Jackson found Jhi McCullor for a 46-yard TD with 5:09 left in the quarter, pulling the visitors with a score at 20-14.
Conley did not reach the end zone again as the Rampants pulled away.
Rose took its next possession and drove 84 yards in 10 plays. Klavon Brown had the first three carries for 27 yards, while Jarman completed passes of 12 yards to Omanti Streeter and 10 yards to Eddie Powell. A 20-yard strike from Jarman to Jayden Grimes and another to Streeter got the Rampants closer, and Kevin Hamilton finished off the drive with an eight-yard run. Hamilton’s conversion run with 4:30 left extended the lead to 28-14.
Conley drove inside the Rose 10 on its next possession but was held on downs, but the Vikings got the ball back when McCullor picked off a Jarman pass at the Conley 20 and returned it 27 yards to thwart a potential Rose scoring opportunity.
The Rampants defense held on downs again and the offense responded with a 63-yard drive in eight plays as Brown went the final eight yards for the TD to essentially put the game out of reach, 34-14, with 5:53 left in the contest.
A 26-yard catch by Atchison put Conley in business at the Rose 40 on the visitors’ next drive, but Juantrea Bradley Jr. sacked Jackson, and a pair of incomplete passes ended the drive with two minutes to play.
Rose then added its final score on a 64-yard pass from Jarman to Geddis in the waning seconds. Hamilton threw the conversion pass to Brown.
Conley started strong, taking the kickoff and going 69 yards in eight plays. Jackson had a big pass of 35 yards to Cooper Marcum and then he threw a 24-yard strike to Atchison for the TD. Brock Lasure’s conversion run gave the Vikings an 8-0 lead with 9:03 left in the first quarter.
The Rampants came right back with a 69-yard drive in seven plays as Brown scored from 16 yards out to cut the deficit to two (8-6) less than three minutes later.
Rose’s defense held Conley at the Rampant 29, and the offense drove 71 yards in 10 plays as Brown’s one-yard TD run made it 14-8 near the end of the first quarter.
Both teams came up with interceptions to thwart drives in the first half. Grimes had a pick for Rose, but McCullor added one of his own in the second quarter, as did Khalil Harper for Conley.
SouthWest Edgecombe 59 North Pitt 46
A wild, high-scoring game was actually rarely in doubt as SWE (1-2) recorded its first win of the season while the Panthers (0-3) kept searching.
North Pitt was already down 40-12 at halftime, but the Panthers returned the third quarter kickoff for a touchdown and stayed in the hut the rest of the night.
NP, which trailed 47-32 after three quarters, hosts Beddingfield on Friday.
Washington 37 Ayden-Grifton 7
A Ramik Moore 42-yard touchdown with just more than 2 minutes to play in the fourth quarter saved the Chargers from being shut out at home on Friday night by a potent Pam Pack (2-0).
The game was only 10-0 at halftime despite a large disparity in total yards in favor of Washington.
Ayden-Grifton (1-2) hosts South Lenoir on Friday night.
Nash Central 41 Farmville Central 29
The Jaguars fell to 0-3 this season and stayed in search of their first victory.
Farmville hosts North Johnston on Friday.
South Lenoir 24 Greene Central 14
The Rams came into the game seeking a second victory in the young season but could not find it against previously winless South Lenoir (1-2).
Greene Central (1-2) looks to even its record when it hosts Kinston.