The J.H. Rose football team faced the toughest test of its undefeated season so far Friday night, despite it being in another blowout win, this time a 58-14 win over C.B. Aycock.
Rose lost not only senior Kevin Hamilton, who is the leading receiver and one of the leading tacklers on defense, to an injury, but also second-leading rusher Klavon Brown as well. That, combined with struggles due to poor field conditions from two days of rain, had the Rampants suddenly in a one-score game with a one-win team.
“I thought we were a little sloppy in the first half,” head coach Will Bland said. “And I think it was basically kids trying to get used to the wetness and the field condition, but I thought overall, when we came out in the second half, we played a pretty good game.”
It looked like Rose would run away with the game after taking a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. But Aycock scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter to make it a 20-14 game.
Less than a minute after the second touchdown, quarterback Wade Jarman found Kendarius Geddis for an 85-yard touchdown to make it 28-14 before halftime. The Rampants did not look back from there, outscoring the Golden Falcons 30-0 in the second half.
“We did what we’re supposed to do and played to our standard that we have set at Rose right now,” Bland said. “We had to get some guys to step up, which they did in the second half, but we got to get them to do it a little bit earlier.”
The Rampants stayed undefeated largely behind Jarman’s four touchdown passes, three of which went to Geddis, to highlight the offensive explosion after halftime.
The 44-point win is the most lopsided one so far, and Rose has won all four games by at least 20 points and won by an average of 48 points. It being the biggest challenge of the season, in a way, speaks volumes to Rose’s potential.
The schedule the rest of the way has changed for Rose. The Rampants’ game against Southern Wayne was cancelled and they will instead play two more road games, one at Eastern Wayne next week and the other at South Central the following week to close the season.
Winning out would bring Rose the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A conference championship, a stepping stone toward its season goals.
“At the beginning of the year, they said they wanted to win a state title. First we gotta get conference,” Bland said.
Farmville Central 54 North Johnston 0
In one of just two county games played on Friday night, the Jaguars’ long winless streak finally came to an end in a big way as they unleashed on hapless visiting North Johnston, which fell to 0-4 on the season.
The night-long scoring frenzy for Farmville (1-3) included a touchdown reception by basketball star and N.C. State hoops signee Terquavion Smith.
Postponements
Saturated turf sponged away five of Friday night’s seven local contests.
D.H. Conley (1-2) reset its clash at unbeaten Washington (2-0) one night ahead for Saturday.
The rest of the games were pushed to Monday night.
Those were: South Lenoir (1-2) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2); Kinston (2-0) at Greene Central (1-2); Beddingfield (1-2) at North Pitt (0-3); and South Central (2-0) at Southern Wayne (0-3).