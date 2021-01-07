Two years ago, I wrote about my concern that John Rosemond’s column on child mental health often provides dangerous and incorrect information. Then, he minimized childhood depression and possible suicidal thinking to focus on harsh parental discipline as a solution for an irritable teen.
Now, the column on Jan. 3 is a tirade against diagnosing children with ADHD. For some reason, he ignores and denies the scientific research. There have been studies on the brain in ADHD, and the medications did have placebo-controlled trials. In those studies, brain scans show metabolic changes, and the medication effects were extremely robust.
He seems to get stuck on the idea of calling it a “disease” while ignoring the importance of functional impairment. If only his suggestion of “getting a tutor” was a simple answer. Just ask parents and teachers how much better children function both socially and academically after treatment.
Rosemond is correct that the diagnosis is clinical and requires a diagnostic evaluation. There is no current “test.”
In the article, the 7-year-old was struggling with the in-home instruction due to COVID. It illustrated an important aspect about diagnosing ADHD. The symptoms do not just appear suddenly; if the child was doing well before, it’s true that he may not have ADHD.
There are many other causes of inattention, one being anxiety. COVID has led to an explosion of childhood anxiety and depression. But Rosemond doesn’t consider those conditions, blaming it on “boredom and screen fatigue.” ADHD and anxiety are treatable. Parents would do best to talk with their child’s physician and ignore John Rosemond.
John Diamond
Greenville