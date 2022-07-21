Rotary
Contributed photo

The Williamston Noon Rotary Club met Tuesday, June 28 at the Roanoke Country Club for the club’s end-of-fiscal-year celebration. They named the club’s out-going president Chase Conner this year’s Rotarian-of-the-Year. The upcoming 2022-2023 President, Jeremiah Taylor, presented Conner with the award.

“Chase always goes above and beyond in everything he does,” he said. “Service above Self, is the Rotarian Motto. That motto is a description Chase.”

During the meeting, officers for the next year were installed and introduced to the club, as were the new board members.