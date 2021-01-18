WILMINGTON — Harrells Christian Academy got back one of its most basic formulas for success to snap its worst skid of the season.
A call to defense lifted the Crusaders to a 49-46 win over Coastal Christian last Friday in Wilmington.
HCA held the Centurions to 10 or fewer points in three of four quarters, capping it off with a 15-10 blitz in the fourth that proved to be the eventual margin of victory.
The Crusader had lost consecutive games to Freedom Christian and Parrott Academy.
Against Coastal Christian, Samiir Gibbs tossed in 13, Grice Bell 12 and Tyrone Barbee and Devin Gardner each tallied nine points and five rebounds.
The win improved HCA to 8-3. It was also the exact score as the Crusader’s first game of the season — over Faith Christian.
It was HCA’s third straight road game.
Barbee netted 19 and had 13 boards on Tuesday, but it was not enough as HCA fell to Parrott 60-45.
Gibbs had 13 and Ethan Spell seven.
Parrott out-rebounded HCA 34-25 and led 25-14 at halftime.
Tomir Moore led all scorers with 20. Teammate Nick Harrison popped in 13.
HCA has four more regularly scheduled games, facing Liberty Christian (Richlands) on Tuesday of this week and going to Wilmington on Friday against Cape Fear Academy (5-1)
Rematches follow with Cape Fear on Jan. 29 in Harrells and at Coastal on Feb. 5.
Panthers look
to bounce back
A two-game losing streak during a 14-game schedule is a cause for concern.
East Duplin sits in that uncomfortable seat following a 69-48 loss to Goldsboro last Wednesday on the Cougars’ floor.
There was little difference between the two ECC teams for the first two quarters.
Goldsboro led 28-26, but then the Panthers lost their touch via a 22-6 third-quarter blitz.
The Cougars were flying past Panthers en route to the basket, and many open shots they had missed in the first half were falling.
Things got away quickly from ED (1-2). Its defense looked invisible and its offense had no flow or movement.
Jaden Facen’s 11 points were the most by a Panther.
Jalen Hall added eight and Logan Brown, Daunte Hall and Logan Brown each knocked down six markers.
Jalkir Fowler pumped in 26 for the Cougars.
ED travels to Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday.
Rebels drop second
league heartbreaker
North Duplin was sent into shock last Tuesday when a last-second Union shot ripped the nets for a 61-60 Rebel loss in Calypso.
Freshman Dujuan Armwood scored 17 points and had seven rebounds, and senior Christian Powell delivered 16 points and seven boards.
ND had lost its season opener in a similar fashion, falling to Neuse Charter on a last-second shot.
The Rebels (0-3) stumbled on Friday in a 62-47 loss to Rosewood as Robert Benjamin pumped in 19 for the Eagles (2-0).
Benjamin and Seth Bogue each drilled in a trio of 3-pointers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trio help ‘Cats
claim first win
Mallory Foy, Arrianna Hamilton and Natalie Mills provided the fuel as Richlands turned back Pender 57-46 on Tuesday of last week.
The win was the first in three tries for the Wildcats.
Foy hit 10 of her 16 in the first half and Hamilton had 10 of her game-high 26 during the same span.
Mills, who missed the first two games, scored six in each half in the Wildcats’ only home game to date.
Richlands lost to Trask (54-42) and East Carteret (49-41) on the road in the first week of the new year.
The hometown feel continues as Richlands hosts always-tough Croatan and Dixon this week and Southwest Onlsow, Trask and EC coming in the days that follow.
Tigers falter late
in loss to Cougars
James Kenan coach Kenny Williams said his team handled the late-game pressure “much better, ” yet got ambushed by Goldsboro last Friday in Warsaw 42-41.
Nora Williams returned to the lineup to supply 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Azzariyah Harvey had nine points and eight boards. Ron’Nyia Joyner (nine points), Emma Avent (eight points) and Ta’Laizia Newkirk (11 rebounds) made contributions for the Tigers (0-4), who also let a lead slip away in the final minute against Wallace-Rose Hill on Tuesday last week.
Two free throws with less than a second left sealed the Tigers’ fate.
But JK had rallied from a 27-10 halftime deficit.
“Our comeback came because of how steady we executed our offense,” the JK coach said. “We played really well in the second half.
“Those two losses took a couple of years off my life, but I was really happy to see us play better against a team that was much better than the one we faced the other night.” (See the JK-WRH game story on B1.)
“I really felt like we learned a lot from that game, and it showed here, even though it slipped away from us late.”
VOLLEYBALL
Panther season
ends in first round
East Duplin proved it could play with the best volleyball teams in the state.
Yet all the Panthers have to show for it is a 3-1 loss at South Granville in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
No. 6 Vikings won the opening set 25-19 and then had to reach deep as the No. 11 Panthers captured the next set 25-23.
South Granville’s 27-25 and 25-14 clinchers followed but were anything but routine.
Senior Maddie Simpson’s 11 kills and 10 digs were tops for the Panthers.
Chandler Mobley added six kills and five blocks. Suzanne Jarman came through with 18 digs for the No. 2 seed from the ECC.
ED’s league foes were likewise eliminated in the first round. No. 13 Midway fell to No. 2 Farmville Central and No. 8 Goldsboro, which was unbeaten in league play, lost to No. 9 McMichael, which would go on to upset No. 1 Wheatmore.
