East Carolina’s women’s golf team won its fourth straight Pirate Collegiate Classic title this week, totaling a three-round score of 19-over 883 for a 10-stroke victory in the team standings, at Greenville Country Club. ECU has won each of the fall tournaments it has hosted since moving the event to Greenville in 2016.
Towson (29 over) was second in the 10-team field.
Three Pirates claimed top-10 finishes, led by winner Oda Sofie Kilsti as the only under-par score at minus-4. The junior earned her first collegiate victory thanks to building a seven-stroke lead heading into the final round. Kathryn Carson took third place and Caroline Hermes tied for 10th.
“Oda was sensational all week,” ECU coach CC Buford said in a release. “I don’t think I’ve seen her play better golf than the 36 holes on Monday, and even with sleeping on the lead that night, she fought through that pressure to win her first college title.”
A 2-1 Minges record
The East Carolina volleyball team won two of its three matches at the Pirate Invitational in Minges Coliseum, ending the event Saturday with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Appalachian State. ECU is 4-5 overall heading into its American Athletic Conference opener Friday at UCF.
ECU won the battle at the net against App State, out-blocking the Mountaineers 10-5 while also taking advantage of 27 hitting errors. ECU’s Janiece Jefferies turned in a double-double of 28 assists and 13 digs, and freshman middle blocker Amelia Davis stepped up with a match-best six blocks.
Soccer back home
East Carolina lost all four of its road women’s soccer matches since Sept. 5, the last three by one goal each, and will host No. 17 SMU at 7:05 p.m. today to start a stretch of three of four contests at Johnson Stadium. The match between the Pirates (4-6, 0-1) and SMU (6-1) will be available for viewing on ESPN+.
ECU lost 1-0 at James Madison on Sunday, seeing Ariana Reyes score the golden goal with just 29 seconds remaining in the second overtime.
“We weren’t good enough today, plain and simple,” Pirate coach Jason Hamilton said in a release.