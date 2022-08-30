The Greene Central football team is off to a hard-charging start to high school football season.
Rams put another notch in the win column last Friday night, opening up a massive lead against Kinston and then hanging on for their second win in as many tries, 32-20.
Greene Central led the entire night and upped its lead to a commanding 26-0 early in the fourth quarter after a Wilkes Thomas TD strike to Jamari Coppage, which came on the heels of Coppage’s 94-yard TD stroll earlier in the third that made it 18-0.
GC led 12-0 after the first quarter and held onto that lead into the intermission. That score came via two TD connections from Thomas, who found Josiah Thompson for a 48-yard score and then Jonathon Willis from 43.
The Rams finally saw their season shutout streak end in the fourth quarter when the Vikings found the end zone and furiously staged a rally that ran out of time.
Greene Central has now outscored its opponents 82-20 in just a pair of games, including a 50-0 trouncing of North Lenoir on opening night.
GC stays at home this week to take on 0-2 Beddingfield.
North Lenoir 30 Farmville Central 29
The Jaguars lost a 21-14 halftime lead in Wheat Swamp and then lost a heart-breaker at the end of the night, when the see-saw suddenly stopped swinging for both teams.
The Hawks were clinging to the same 30-29 edge late in the third quarter after the teams traded touchdowns following a 22-21 lead for North Lenoir earlier in the second half.
But neither team changed the scoreboard the entire fourth quarter, leaving the Jags at 0-2 to start the season.
In addition to leading at the half, the Jaguars also struck first in the game, scoring and converting a 2-point play to lead 8-0.
The 0-2 Jags return home on Friday night when they host 1-1 West Carteret.
West Craven 23, South Central 12
A couple of late miscues doomed the Falcons, who lost at home to fall to 0-2.
Both of the errors came in the fourth quarter and both led to West Craven touchdowns to give the visitors first a 17-6 lead and then 23-6.
That was more than enough to withstand a late score by the Falcons, who trailed just 10-6 at halftime.
South Central, which has lost by a total of 13 points across two games, hits the road in search of its first win on Friday, squaring off with 1-1 Washington.
East Carteret 29, Ayden-Grifton 8
The visiting Mariners built a 21-8 lead by halftime and then tacked on another score and 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
A-G countered an East Carteret touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the game, scoring a touchdown and cashing in a 2-point conversion in the second quarter to briefly hold an 8-7 lead.
Coming off two straight home losses to open the season, the 0-2 Chargers take to the road for the first time on Friday night when they face 1-1 Kinston.