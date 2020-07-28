HOOKERTON — Commissioners approved an engineering and administration contract with Matt Gay Associates and discussed plans for several pieces of property at their Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Hookerton received three qualified bids to install generators with funds from the town’s CDBG-I water grant. Commissioner Doris Jones made a motion to award the contract to Matt Gay and Associates, which has done work with the town in the past. Commissioner Catherine Carraway seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
Commissioner Sandra Stocks made a motion to award the administration portion of the contract to Matt Gay and Associates. It was seconded by Carraway and passed with all in favor.
Commissioners also voted to send a final notice to James Spence for repairs needed to his property.
During Hurricane Florence, a tree fell on the home located on Spence's property. The town contacted the property owner, who lives in Durham, saying the tree needed to be removed. No action has been taken.
Commissioners agreed that a final notice letter was needed informing the property owner that if action to remove the tree has not been taken by Sept. 1, the town will remove the tree and will add the cost to the property owner’s taxes.
Commissioners also agreed to start the foreclosure process for a home located on West Church Street. The home has been on the town’s books for nonpayment of taxes for four years. The motion was made by Carraway and seconded by Mayor Pro-tem Arthur Robinson.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Salvador Tinoco requested the town consider an ordinance variance for a single-wide mobile home he wants to place on a property he owns on Jonestown Road. The current ordinance requires the structure to face Jonestown Road. Tinoco wants to have the home face William Hooker Drive because it would work better with the length of the home.
Commissioners will review renderings of the home once Tinoco submits them to the town and will visit the site. They will discuss the variance at their next board meeting.
Tinoco thanked the commissioners for lighting and cleanup improvements made to the Jonestown Road area.
FARMVILLE
After an almost four-month closure, Farmville has reopened its DMV to serve customers.
The DMV, housed in Farmville Town Hall, was shuttered in mid-March after the building was closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We took advantage of the fact that the building was closed,” said Farmvile Manager David Hodgkins, explaining that officials decided to proceed with planned renovations to town hall and the DMV.
The Farmville Board of Commissioners approved a plan to help improve internal security and establish a better flow of traffic of the people in town hall.
Before construction, the DMV was located in a center portion of the building and was surrounded by multiple department offices. DMV customers would wait in lines directly outside of the offices and in the general hallway used by both Farmville residents and staff members.
The improvement plan called for the relocation of the DMV to the front of the building to better meet the needs of customers.
DMV customers now enter its doors directly from the main entrance. Customers have a waiting room available to them, with overflow space in the main entrance lobby.
Moving the DMV also helps increase security for town staff as it limits the number of people walking through the building.
Construction was completed on July 17 and included additional COVID-19 safety measures such as glass partitions for the DMV’s two customer service windows.
The DMV reopened its doors July 21.
“We’re just excited to have the new layout of Town Hall and we are sure our citizens and customers will be pleased with the new layout,” Hodgkins said.
Town Hall is still closed to the public due to ongoing construction. Hodgkins hopes constructions will be completed by the end of the week.