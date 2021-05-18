The Pitt Community College baseball team yielded a two-run home run to Patrick Henry C.C. in the 12th inning on Tuesday afternoon, shattering a 6-6 and the Bulldogs’ chances of a Region X championship and a trip to the Junior College World Series.
PHCC won the first meeting between the teams in the title round in Burlington on Monday night, 5-4, creating the winner-take-all game on Tuesday.
Pitt trailed 6-4 in the ninth inning but rallied with two runs to force extra innings. The Bulldogs also battled out of a 4-0 hole earlier in the game.
HIGH SCHOOLS GIRLS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 9, New Bern 0
The Rampants ran past the Bears in quick fashion on Monday at home.
Leading the way for Rose with wins a singles sweep were Ginger Evans, Edie Yount, Kelli Melvin, Murphy Fisher, Dabney Osborne and Lucy Ogle.
Icing things in the doubles round were the tandems of Evans/Melvin, Fisher/Ogle and Osborne/Mitchum.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOFTBALL Hope 5, A.G. Cox 2
Britni Silver doubled in the win for Hope, and Bailey Bliven’s bunt followed by multiple Cox errors allowed her to come all the way around and score a run for the Mustangs.
Kendall Howard pitched her first seven-inning complete game, allowing two hits and striking out eight.
Hope (8-2) hosts Ayden today to close out the season.
BASEBALL Hope 13, A.G. Cox 2 (5 inn.)
Joe May threw four innings and struck out nine to set the table for Hope on Monday, and James Robinson capped the win with a clean final inning.
At the plate for Hope, Justin Grimes was a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles and Parker Whitley was 3-for-3. Also, Owen Simmons added a pair of his in the win and, as a team, Hope swiped 16 total stolen bases.
Hope (9-1) closes the season today against Ayden.