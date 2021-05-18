The Pitt Community College baseball team yielded a two-run home run to Patrick Henry C.C. in the 12th inning on Tuesday afternoon, shattering a 6-6 and the Bulldogs’ chances of a Region X championship and a trip to the Junior College World Series.

PHCC won the first meeting between the teams in the title round in Burlington on Monday night, 5-4, creating the winner-take-all game on Tuesday.

Pitt trailed 6-4 in the ninth inning but rallied with two runs to force extra innings. The Bulldogs also battled out of a 4-0 hole earlier in the game.

HIGH SCHOOLS GIRLS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 9, New Bern 0

The Rampants ran past the Bears in quick fashion on Monday at home.

Leading the way for Rose with wins a singles sweep were Ginger Evans, Edie Yount, Kelli Melvin, Murphy Fisher, Dabney Osborne and Lucy Ogle.

Icing things in the doubles round were the tandems of Evans/Melvin, Fisher/Ogle and Osborne/Mitchum.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOFTBALL Hope 5, A.G. Cox 2

Britni Silver doubled in the win for Hope, and Bailey Bliven’s bunt followed by multiple Cox errors allowed her to come all the way around and score a run for the Mustangs.

Kendall Howard pitched her first seven-inning complete game, allowing two hits and striking out eight.

Hope (8-2) hosts Ayden today to close out the season.

BASEBALL Hope 13, A.G. Cox 2 (5 inn.)

Joe May threw four innings and struck out nine to set the table for Hope on Monday, and James Robinson capped the win with a clean final inning.

At the plate for Hope, Justin Grimes was a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles and Parker Whitley was 3-for-3. Also, Owen Simmons added a pair of his in the win and, as a team, Hope swiped 16 total stolen bases.

Hope (9-1) closes the season today against Ayden.