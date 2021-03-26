The host Farmville Central Jaguars claimed a local softball showdown in five innings on Wednesday when they struck for six runs over the first two innings, then pounded home eight more in the fourth as part of a 16-hit outing and a 16-6 win over Greene Central.
The top of the Farmville order was red hot: Laycie Eastwood was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs, while winning pitcher Savannah Bland was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Leadoff hitter Kenya Pittman finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, and Haleigh Long and Jayden Speight (double) each had a pair of hits and an RBI in the win.
For Greene Central, Amber Speight finished a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Meredith Warren (RBI) and Starr Benton added doubles.
Farmville Central 6 Nash Central 1
The Jags followed Wednesday night’s win with another on the road in Nash County on Thursday, scoring the game’s decisive five runs over the third and fourth.
Eastwood (2-for-3, 2 runs) and Bland stroked doubles, and Speight was 2-for-4 in the win. Bland went seven innings in the circle and fanned four for the pitching win.
GIRLS’ SOCCER D.H. Conley 7, Washington 1
D.H. Conley made the short trek to Beaufort County and compiled an easy win over host Washington on Wednesday night.
Ashley Tucker bagged a pair of goals to lead Conley, while Allison Dixon, Ebbie Purvis, Meredith Rupp, Mallory Richardson and Aubrey Mayberry each added single tallies in the win.
BOYS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 8, C.B. Aycock 1
The Rampants continued their early-season roll with a road win at Aycock on Wednesday.
Rose netted singles wins from Stockton Rouse, Chad Styron, Landon Brown, Bryson Wall and Wesley Keen. That effort was backed by a doubles sweep, thanks to the combos of Owen Osborne/Styron, Brown/Rouse and Wall/Keen.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
Hope 15, Farmville 0
Winning pitcher Kendall Howard did not allow a hit through her three innings in the circle on Monday, and she struck out seven Farmville batters.
Leading Hope at the plate were: Britni Silver (3-4, first-career home run) and Brinley Hamilton (2-2).
BASEBALL
Hope 11, Farmville 1
Winning pitcher Joe May finished 2-for-3 at the plate to help his own cause, and Davis Bradley also was 2-for-3 in the Hope victory.
SOCCER
Hope 6, Farmville 0
Hope got a pair of goals from Isaac Congleton and Marissa Sutton and one each from Owen Conway and Lucy Lefever in Thursday’s victory.
Hope (1-0) hosts Ayden on Tuesday.