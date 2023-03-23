WARSAW – Xzavier Pearsall is hitting the cover off the baseball. Wallace-Rose Hill teammate Reid Page isn’t far behind.
The same can be said for James Kenan seniors Will Sutton, Hayden McGee and Xavier Boone.
Yet wins have been tough to come by for both the Tigers and Bulldogs this spring.
On the softball field, JK’s Shylah Sloan is making big headlines as a sophomore. But the Tigers are swimming against the current.
Here’s an update on the progress of the three Duplin County teams.
Tiger baseball
at .500 mark
James Kenan recovered from an 11-0 loss to East Duplin on Tuesday last week by clubbing Union 20-0 two days later.
Sutton and McGee each had three hits and drove in three runners. Sutton had a a single and two doubles. McGee had a single, double and triple.
Boone rapped two hits that produced a pair of RBI. Another senior, Manny Bostic, drove in four runs and scored twice.
Entering this week, Sutton was hitting .500, McGee .400 and Boone .385.
Sutton, McGee and freshman Cal Avent logged the Tigers’ only hits against the Panthers (7-1, 2-0).
Bulldogs snap
three-game skid
Wallace-Rose Hill snapped a three-game losing skid last Thursday of last week by crushing the scoreboard and Union with a 24-6 win.
Pearsall, who is hitting .550 with nine RBI, had three hits in five plate appearances and drove in three runs. Kaiden Liu (.318) upped his average with three doubles and six RBI.
Page (.435) scored four times and drove in a run.
On Friday, WRH lost 11-1 to South Lenoir.
The Bulldogs (3-6, 0-2) fell 14-3 to Southwest Onslow to open the week on Tuesday, despite RBI shots from Page, Larry Barber and Andrew Williams. Devine West singled, walked and score twice.
SOFTBALL
Tigers foiled twice
James Kenan softball had a scoring drought last week during losses to East Duplin (11-0) and Union (7-1).
Yet despite a .234 team batting average, Sloan is red hot, going 8 for 16 with half of her hits going for extra bases.
She had one of two hits against the Spartans and drove in Lacie Bradshaw for the lone Tiger run.
Sloan, Jourdan Joe (.308) and Anna Morgan Armstrong (.286) registered JK’s three hits against Panther starter Morgan Brown.
JK (2-4, 0-1) was to face Kinston and South Lenoir this week with a March 28 matchup against Duplin County rival Wallace-Rose Hill coming up.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com
