JACKSONVILLE – East Duplin coach Mark Lane felt his team should have beaten Kinston on Jan. 3 on the home court of the Vikings.
Forty-one days later his Panthers made amends for that loss and also the setback to the Vikings 19 days ago in Beulaville.
A balanced attack led the way to a 37-35 win over Kinston in the first round of the East Central 2A Conference Tournament last Wednesday at Southwest Onlsow High School.
Junior Sallie Hatcher tossed in 12 points, Ja’Myia Pickett nine and Raziah Hall and Alejandra Sarmieneto netted six each.
No. 4 ED won for the 11th time after capturing just three victories in 2021.
The highlight win of the season was followed by a 58-24 loss to No. 1 Southwest Onslow (21-0), which roasted North Lenoir 69-25 in the final on Friday.
The Panther slipped into the 2A playoffs as the No. 32 East 2A seed and traveled to No. 1 Wilson Beddingfield (23-1).
Tigers, Bulldogs
end hoops season
The basketballs have been put up for both James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill following opening-round losses in the ECC Tournament.
WRH (4-15) lost to South Lenoir 41-27 and JK (2-18) dropped a 45-22 decision to North Lenoir.
WRH had beaten JK in the final game of the regular season as both young teams showed improvement and bigger hopes for next season.
“I think in many ways, the hangover from the ending of the Wallace game unfortunately carried over,” said JK coach Kenny Williams. “We started with good energy and executed the game plan well enough, right up until it came time to convert our free throws, which we were getting plenty of by attacking inside. Missed our first 13. And that followed the 9-38 from the Wallace game.”
“I knew going in that this would be an interesting and challenging season, with so many inexperienced players. Every game in this conference is a dog fight and we had a bunch of them, just like last year. The difference between second place and seventh often comes down to closing out games and converting opportunities, and all the tight games we won last year went against us this year.”
Big improvements were seen in the play of post player Lillie Kornegay and sophomores and freshmen.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rebels fall to Spartans
North Duplin’s basketball season ended with a thud lat Tuesday during a 71-51 loss to Lakewood.
The No. 4 Leopards took control early by racing to a 25-10 advantage in the opening quarter. The game was fairly even after the initial onslaught as Shanell Little scored 19 and B.J. Henry 12.
Lakewood (8-16) fell to No. 1 Neuse Charter 56-48.
The Cougars (24-4) throttled Rosewood 60-38 in the title game.
Tigers fight SWO
to the final second
The ECC Tournament’s No. 2 seed landed four players in double figures last Tuesday night but had to contend with a pesky foe as the No. 7 seed fought to the end.
Southwest Onlsow (15-10) tripped James Kenan in the opening round despite 22 points and five rebounds from the Tigers’ Jamaury Coe, plus 10 points and three blocks from Darius Howard and nine and eight points, respectively from Stephone Stanley and Zamarion Smith.
“We battled against Southwest Onslow,” said JK coach Taylor Jones about his underclassmen team. “To have a majority of our rotation in place was very helpful to end the season. Once we had a rotation that we could rely on we started playing better.
“Unfortunately February for us was like going back to November and having to start from scratch due to all of our injuries and youth and inexperience throughout the season. Our guys could have thrown in the towel but instead battled and had late chances to win in all of our games except for one or two.”
Look for the Tigers to be reverse their record next season by being more like a 17-6 team than a 6-17 club.
“I am very proud of my guys and we feel very good about where we are headed,” Jones said. “We lose one guy that played a role in Tuesday night’s game, so we feel strongly that we are in a good place and laid a great foundation.”