HARRELLS – The Harrells Christian Academy basketball team scored a season-low 44 points on Jan. 20 in a one-point win over Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington in what was a big win for the Crusaders.
HCA would have loved to have that output, plus one on Friday night in Harrells when the Crusaders lost 43-27 to the Hurricanes in a key NCISAA Coastal Rivers Conference battle.
The Crusaders (19-2, 2-2) suffered their first home loss of the season and have two league games remaining on their schedule.
They travel to Coastal Christian (9-15, 0-4) on Tuesday and host conference leader Fayetteville Academy (18-6, 4-0) on Friday.
Cape Fear led 20-14 at halftime and upped its lead in each of the next two quarter by 11-8 and 12-5 margins as the Crusaders found a new offensive low mark this season.
Antonio McKoy fired in 11, Zicareian McNeill eight, and Ethan Spell five as HCA shot 38 percent from the field and 22 percent from behind the 3-point arc. It was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. McNeill hit two from 3-point range.
HCA is 12-1 on its home court.
But the news last week wasn’t all bad as the Crusaders crushed Coastal 52-37 on Tuesday as McKoy had 16 markers and nine rebounds.
Cousin Dashaun McKoy chipped in nine points and seven boards. Samir Gibbs added 10 markers.
HCA went on a 14-4 second-quarter blitz to seize control.
The first round of the NSICAA playoffs is Feb. 14. The second round is two days later.
Rebels fall to Wildcats
Norh Duplin had a night it would rather forget last Tuesday on Hobbton’s Kenny Bass Court.
If it could go wrong it did for the Rebels in a 53-44 loss to the Wildcats.
Ashton Lawton scored 13 and Levi George 11 for the Rebels.
Hobbton (7-9, 4-2) was paced by Colby Weeks and Bennett Darden, who had 12 and 10, respectively.
ND (6-11, 1-5) fell behind 13-3 before George scored off a rebound and Richard Noble hit a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 15-8 after one quarter.
George scored two hoops to open the quarter, but Hobbton went on a 13-5 streak to go up 28-12 at halftime.
For all intents and purposes the game was over as the Wildcats also dominated the second half.
On Friday, Sire Holmes fired in 27 point to lead Carolina Conference leader Neuse Charter (19-3, 6-0) past ND 86-47.
Brady Byrd hit for 11, George 10 and Billy McCoy six.
ND hopes to break a three-game skid on Tuesday when it travels to Lakewood (6-11, 3-3). ND hosts
Union (0-17, 0-6) on Friday.
Short-handed
JK loses to SL
Playing without starters Jamaury Coe and Mason Brown, James Kenan lost 48-43 to South Lenoir in a game the Tigers trailed by 18 points in the third quarter.
The rally was led by Zamarion Smith, Tyquise Wilson, TJ Oats, Darius Howard and Stephone Stanley.
“We struggled without JJ (Coe) and Mason because we don’t have much experience,” said JK coach Taylor Jones. “We cut it to four in the fourth but that was as close as we got.”