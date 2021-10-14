Changes are on the way for formulating the state playoffs in the 2021-22 school year.
While there are rumors of bumping up to five classifications, the NCHSAA will only have four championships (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A) as opposed to eight with two championships from each classification (4A, 4AA,3A, 3AA, 2A, 2AA, 1A, 1AA).
Since the classifications are cut in half, one round has been added to each classification this season, keeping the same number of bids as in the subdivided brackets of the past two decades.
One thing this will bring is that smaller schools in each of the four classifications could now be pitted against higher-enrollment schools from the larger. For example, the smallest former 1A against the largest former 1AA.
RPI ratings will be used by the NCHSAA for the purposes of seeding.
The association has used power rankings from MaxPreps in the past, but some people expressed concern about the lack of transparency behind the MaxPreps formula.
The RPI ratings use a simple formula that takes into account a team’s winning percentage, the winning percentage of a team’s opponents, and the winning percentage of a team’s opponents’ opponents. The formula is: RPI = (0.3 x WP) + (0.4 x OWP) + (0.3 x OOWP).
An opponent’s winning percentage is calculated using the average winning percentage of the opponents, not by using a combined record. All games involving the team whose RPI is being calculated are omitted from the average.
There are differences for out-of-state opponents. For teams from Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia — bordering states of North Carolina — RPI ratings will be calculated the same way as in-state NCHSAA opponents, as long as they have a MaxPreps account and schedule. For other out-of-state opponents, their direct winning percentage will be used, but their opponents will be assigned a winning percentage of .500.
In-state non-NCHSAA opponents will be treated like a team from a non-bordering state.
International opponents do not count towards the RPI rating.
The playoff process will be different this year from past seasons. Each conference will be given a certain number of automatic berths based on the number of schools in a conference participating in a particular sport. In conferences with 1-5 teams, the conference champion will qualify. In conferences with six or more teams, the conference champion and second-place team (or conference tournament champion) will qualify.
In a split conference, the highest finishing team from a classification will qualify automatically, regardless of overall conference finish, as long as there are at least two schools from a given classification in the conference.
Schools have already been assigned to the East or West regions. Everything from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, and Richmond counties to the east are in the East region, while everyone west of that line is in the West. Each region will fill the remaining spots in the playoff field with at-large teams based on their RPI ratings.
For seeding purposes, conference champions will be seeded first by RPI ratings. Every other school will be seeded next based on their RPI rating, regardless of conference finish. Each region will be seeded independently of one another.
When the sports seasons were moved to the spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the playoffs were determined strictly by a team’s conference standing.
Fall sports — football, soccer and volleyball — will all field 64-team brackets in each classification with 32 teams coming from each region. The same formula will hold for the rest of the sports governed by the NCHSAA.