The John Paul II Saints are moving on to Round 2 of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 2A volleyball playoffs.
The unbeaten Saints (12-0) swept their way past St. Thomas More Academy of Raleigh Tuesday night in the first round, winning 25-6, 25-17, 23-12 at home.
JP2 will be at home again on Thursday against Epiphany in the second round.
Saints first-year head coach Tracye Ruffin said his team is at its best when it is communicating.
“When we talk to each other and communicate, I feel we are going to do our job,” said Ruffin, whose squad is enjoying the best volleyball season in school history. “If we start to get away from each other, it won’t go well for us.”
Both teams had trouble scoring off their own serve early in the first set. JP2 finally took control on Mary Grace Flowers’ serve, when a tap at the net by Cayley Davenport gave the home team a 5-4 lead.
From there, Flowers stepped to the service line and reeled off four consecutive points, one of which was a kill from Calie Phelps to go ahead 9-5.
After kills from Flowers and Jamie Galinis (the latter on a set from Cayley Davenport, Phelps served 10 straight points to make it 21-6. Galinis recorded the final three points in a set that took just 12 minutes.
“After we won the first set, we tended to play more laid back in the second set,” Ruffin said. “(STMA) scores most of their points in zone one (the upper right third of the court), and that’s how they made it closer in the second set.”
A five-point service run by Hailey Davenport gave the Saints a 6-2 lead early in the second set, and the home team still had command when the Chancellors (3-7) were able to make a couple of runs to slice the deficit to one (15-14). A Flowers kill off a set from Cayley Davenport stopped STMA’s momentum, and the Saints eventually pulled away behind Phelps, Galinis, Maggie Geiger and Cayley Davenport to go up two sets to none.
A service run of five points by Cayley Davenport pushed the Saints ahead 6-1 in the final set, but the Chancellors cut the deficit to two (7-5) behind Kaitlyn Baxley and Catherine d’Argenio.
The home team pulled away again behind Hailey Davenport (four points, one on a tap at the net by Flowers following Cayley Davenport’s short set), five points from Phelps, a kill from Flowers and a tap by Cayley Davenport to end the Chancellors’ season.
JP2 won its conference championship and still has not lost a set as it prepares for the second round match.
“That’s the only bad part about where we are now; if you lose, you’re done,” Ruffin said. “We’ve only had three sets where it came down to the last two points. We just have to continue to play our game.”