CALYPSO – Softball fans circled five games on the North Duplin softball schedule this spring.
Two were affairs with cross-county rival 2A East Duplin. Two were against fellow 2A South Lenoir.
The fifth came off last Monday when the Rebels were schedule to host another higher classification school in Eastern Wayne (9-2) in the first round of the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament.
The second-year tournament was shortened to two games on one day.
North Duplin (10-1) went 1-1 last week with a 20-0 Carolina 1A Conference win over Hobbton and an 8-4 loss to East Duplin (11-3), which avenged an 8-0 loss to the Rebels on March 20 in Beulaville.
ED is ranked No. 2 in the 2A East rankings by Max Preps. ND is No. 4 in the 1A East. EW is No. 6 and 2A Princeton, a former CC member, is No. 5.
ND entered the week 1-2 against 2A schools, which includes a 4-3 loss on opening day to traditional softball power South Lenoir (7-4). But the Rebels recovered for 10 straight wins before falling last week to ED, the leader of the ECC 2A.
Different day,
different result
ND coach Jamie Higginbotham was concerned about her club’s defense, not its ability to battle following the loss to the Panthers.
ED led 3-0 before the Rebels could get a bead on lefty pitcher Addison Tuck for three runs. M’chelle Iala Overton singled the Panthers to within 4-3 in the fourth, after Reece Outlaw and Lilly Fulghum scored in the third.
But ED exploded for a run in the visitor’s half of the fourth inning and three in the seventh.
(See the game story on B1.)
The real win for the Rebels was seeing quality pitching, which is missing in every team in the CC aside from Union’s Hailey King (5-5, 143 strikeouts, 16 walks).
The Rebels also likely got to compete against Eastern Wayne hurler Mallory Reed, a freshman sensation who is 11-1 with 0.22 ERA, with 180 strikeouts and 12 walks in 64.2 innings.
ND will have eight days off after facing the Warriors, whose only loses are to Princeton (10-3) and Wayne Christian (9-5).
ND had as many hits (four) and walks (one) as South Lenoir during freshman Fulghum’s first game as a starting pitcher. The two teams have a rematch May 26 in Deep Run, a day before the Rebels’ regular season finale with Hobbton.
ND used 16 hits and 11 walks to thump the Wildcats on Tuesday of last week.
Reece Outlaw tripled to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead. Jaco singled in the second and Overton drove her home. Then hits by Addy Higginbotham, Overton (two), Fulghum, Kasey Jones and Ady Spence keyed a seven-run third.
An Outlaw triple and Fulghum double were part of the six-run fourth. ND added eight more in the fifth, as Jaco lashed her fourth hit in four trips and Spence her second of the day.
Panthers roll
Blue Devils
The Panthers are back on the prowl following their loss to North Duplin.
Since then, ED has won five straight, including an 8-1 rout over South Lenoir last Tuesday.
Morgan Brown threw 103 pitches for the win. She gave up three doubles, three hits, and an earned run while striking out four and waking two. The Blue Devils’ lone run came in the sixth, down by eight runs.
Chandler Mobley went 2 for 3 with three RBI and scored twice. Ashlyn Stokes smoked her second home run of the season, and Addison Tuck had two hits and scored twice.
ED scored four times in the fourth to go in front 5-0 and added two more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Nearly every Panther got involved on Friday during a 14-0 bashing of James Kenan.
Mobley and Brown each drove in three runs. Tuck, Carley Grace Jenkins, Kinsley Bond and Neyland Tate added RBIs.
Jourdan Joe was the lone Tiger to get a hit against Brown, who whiffed seven and had two walks.
Hawks rattle
Bulldogs, Tigers
North Lenoir (9-2, 5-1) beat both James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill last week to stay within striking distance of both East Duplin (11-3, 7-0) and South Lenoir (7-4, 5-1) in the ECC standings.
Tigers Brenda Serrano, Ava Jones and Jourdan Joe were the lone Tigers to strike a hit off Hawk pitcher Hallie Fowler during a 12-2 loss that Tuesday.
Joe banged a two-run homer in the fourth. Serrano doubled and Jones had a single and walk.
Two days later, NL beat WRH 8-2 as Alyssa White and Alivia Whitley each had two hits and combined to drive in five runs.
Earlier in the week, threes were wild when WRH whipped Kinston 19-1.
Mattie Gavin, Emma Baker and Mary Hadden Braswell each had three RBI, while Lexi Kennedy scored three times and Jansley Page went 3 for 3 and scored three times.
WRH (10-5, 3-4), which is in fourth-place in the ECC, travels to JK on May 4 for the season finale for both schools. Until then the Bulldogs have games against Kinston, Southwest Onslow, South Lenoir and East Duplin (May 2) on the docket.
The playoffs seem out of reach for the Tigers (3-9, 1-6), but coach Craig Morgan’s young team can still play a spoiler role in the conference.