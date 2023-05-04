CALYPSO – Early in the preseason, North Duplin coach Jamie Higginbotham stressed her team would have to move runners along and play “small ball.” That is, move runners along with bunts, and steal bases to manufacture more runs.

That might hold true deep in the playoffs, which open with first-rounders on Tuesday, but ND has gone 14-2 in part because of its ability to hit the gaps and go over the fences.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com