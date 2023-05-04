CALYPSO – Early in the preseason, North Duplin coach Jamie Higginbotham stressed her team would have to move runners along and play “small ball.” That is, move runners along with bunts, and steal bases to manufacture more runs.
That might hold true deep in the playoffs, which open with first-rounders on Tuesday, but ND has gone 14-2 in part because of its ability to hit the gaps and go over the fences.
The Rebels have 28 doubles, 19 triples and 18 home runs that brought the dugout to home plate for celebrations.
ND used its power to throttle Rosewood as the 18th homer led to an 18-0 victory to clinch the its third-straight Carolina 1A Conference title.
ND ripped 16 hits and used six walks to its advantage in plating five runs in the first frame, four each in the third and fifth and three in the fourth.
Lilly Fulghum hit a two-run shot for her fifth round-tripper of the season. She also limited the Eagles to two hits and struck out four in four innings in the circle.
Kasey Jones and Reece Outlaw both doubled and drove in two runs.
Ady Spence had three hits, including a homer and two RBI.
Outlaw leads ND in round-trippers with seven. Addy Higginbotham has four and Jones and Iala Overton have both gone yard once.
Tourney time
The Rebels was set to play Union in the first round of the CC Tournament this Tuesday. Rosewood and Hobbton met in the other semifinal. The winners play today (Thursday) at 6 p.m.
Anything less than a title would be a disappointment for ND, which has outscored league teams 109-9 this spring.
The state will seed playoff teams on May 6 for first-round games that follow in three days.
ND (14-2, .631) has the fifth-highest RPI among teams in the 1A East. Pamlico (17-3, .653) is the top seed entering this week followed by Bear Grass (102, .633), Northside-Pinetown (15-3, .633) and Warren County (15-3, .631).
That means at least two home games for the Rebels, which lost to Chatham Central in the second round last season en route to a 13-6 finish.
Bulldogs brace
for playoffs
TEACHEY – Wallace-Rose Hill’s prom week is over and the Bulldog softball team played a meaningful game on Tuesday against ECC champion East Duplin.
That the Bulldogs had an important contest in the final week of the regular season is great news, regardless of the outcome.
That WRH was within a win of third place in the league is significant. A win over the Panthers is the easiest way to third for the Bulldogs.
WRH (13-5, 6-4) could land in third place if South Lenoir (9-6, 7-3) tops rival North Lenoir (10-5, 6-4) today (Thursday), the same day the Bulldogs finish against James Kenan (4-12, 2-8).
The Bulldogs (.548 RPI and ranked No. 16 in 2A East) held a slight edge over the Hawks (.537 at No. 19) entering this week. The top 32 teams in the East and in the West qualify for the postseason.
Ready, aim, shoot
down the Vikings
WRH won for the fourth time in six games last Thursday in a 15-0 bombing of Kinston in the Queen City.
Taniya Powell had two hits in three trips and WRH used 13 walks in the romp.
Sophia Sloan drove in an early run and Emma Baker scored three times.
It was the third shutout of the season for the Bulldogs, who beat the Vikings 19-1 on April 4.
Alexis Kennedy didn’t allow a hit or a walk during her three-inning stint, striking out six. She won for the 13th time and lowered her ERA to 1.53. The junior has whiffed 141 and walked 40 in 150 innings.
Tigers drop pair
to Lenoir schools
Callie Tyndall struck out 15 and allowed just a single, to James Kenan’s Shylah Sloan, last Tuesday in Deep Run as South Lenoir beat James Kenan 6-0.
Jourdan Joe walked as the only other JK baserunner as seven Tigers had two strikeouts each.
SL’s Makayoa Sasnett bashed a single and homer and drove in a pair of runs as the Blue Devils got to hurler Anna Morgan Armstrong yielded four hits, walked three and struck out four.
JK (4-12, 2-8) lost for the seventh time in eight games on Thursday via a 9-2 setback to North Lenoir in Warsaw.
Maddie Royce whiffed 12 and walked one. The Hawks were up 9-0 before JK could respond with a pair of runs in the fourth via hits by Sloan and Armstrong.