WARSAW – North Duplin and East Duplin are on a collision course.
Ther softball teams will collide on March 20 in Calypso and then again on March 29 in Beulaville.
Any avid fast-pitch fan has those two dates circled on a calendar.
The Rebels and Panthers have not met in a number of years, mainly because of the cancellation of the Duplin County Easter Tournament. And, of course, the big gap in student enrollment.
While the matchup means nothing in terms of their respective conferences, it will serve as both a rivalry game and tuneup for two of the better programs in Eastern North Carolina.
Here’s a two-week update on the progress of both teams.
Rebels rout Tigers
North Duplin showed off its offense and also presented a snapshot of its new pitcher during a 13-3 win over James Kenan on Tuesday last week on the Tigers’ diamond.
The Rebels (1-1) bashed out 13 hits and swiped six bases as six players drove in at least one run.
ND jumped on right-handed hurler Anna Morgan Armstrong for five-first inning runs and two more in the second to take control and give freshman pitcher Lilly Fulghum a cushion.
Fulghum gave up a run in the visitor’s half of the first and single runs in the forth and seventh, but was otherwise poised.
While giving up eight hits and walking two, Fulghum whiffed 10 and worked out of every jam James Kenan threw at her. She whiffed the side in the second and fourth and had two Ks each in the sixth and seventh.
Armstrong didn’t fare as well, giving up 10 runs and eight hits in six innings, while striking our five and walking three.
Reece Outlaw (2-for-4), Kasey Jones (2-4 with two walks) and Riley Hatch (1-3) had two RBI apiece, while Addy Higginbotham (2-5) and Adashia Bernal (2-3) each drove in a teammate.
Outlaw, Higginbotham, Jones, Bernal and Fulghum (1-3 with a walk and hit-by pitch) all scored twice.
ND scored six more times in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames.
JK (2-2) had six errors that added to the Tigers’ frustration.
Morgan had a pair of hits and Sloan, Ava Jones, Jourdan Joe and Gernyla Miller scratched out a hit against Fulghum.
Sloan doubled and scored in the first, Joe did the same in the fourth and Castaneda was plated via a hit by Sloan in the seventh.
ND was scheduled to play South Lenoir on Friday but the game was rained out.
This week, the Rebels warm up for the first encounter with the Panthers with tilts against Jones Senior, Lejeune and Trask.
JK whipped Lakewood 8-5 the previous Monday in Warsaw and then 9-7 two days later.
Sloan and Grace Sheffield each drove in a pair of runs in the first victory over the Leopards, while Joe punched two hits.
The Tigers used a three-run rally in the seventh to claim the win in Roseboro.
Panthers rip ’Dawgs,
fall to Wildcats
The good news last week at East Duplin came when the Panthers handed perennial power Princeton a 13-2 beating on Tuesday. The bad news had come a day earlier when Richlands toppled ED 7-1.
Then they lay a 17-0 crowning of Clinton on Thursday.
Oh, what a week it was for coach Greg Jenkins’ squad, which entered this week with a 3-1 mark.
Senior catcher Ashlyn Stokes doubled and singled twice and drove in five runs to nearly single-handedly tag Princeton with its first loss of the season.
Emory Raynor and Kinsley Bond each bashed two hits and Neyland Tate scored three times.
Morgan Brown limited the Bulldogs to two hits and a walk, while striking out six in a game that ended in the fifth because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Wildcat pitcher Mackenzie Goin, one of the best pitchers in the East, limited ED to two hits over five innings, and Richlands (4-2) put up five runs in the fifth and sixth innings for the win.
Chandler Mobley paced the Panther attack with two hits in four plate appearances.
Goin (11) and Megan Pittman combined for 13 strikeouts.
Rachel Stapleton, Erin Thibault and Abigail Huller each stroked two hits for Richlands.
Carley Grace Jenkins and Stokes each hammered three hits against Clinton on Friday in the rout on the Dark Horses’ diamond.
Jenkins, Raynor, Bond and Addison Tuck came through with two hits apiece.
ED scored eight times in the first two frames and added eight more in the fifth
The Panthers were slated to face James Kenan on Monday, Kinston on Thursday and then have a rematch with Richlands on Friday on the Wildcats’ field.