TEACHEY – If the Wallace-Rose Hill softball team could erase two innings, its season might be among the early leaders in the East Central 2A Conference race.
For now, the Bulldogs are far from out of contention with a 1-2 league mark. But the sting comes in how two Lenoir County teams beat them.
North Lenoir (5-1, 2-1) scored three times in the third inning last week on Tuesday for a 3-1 win over WRH (8-3, 1-2) in LaGrange. Three days earlier, South Lenoir pushed across two runs in the opening inning en route to a 2-0 win.
Even so, the Bulldogs have cut the margin between themselves and the “Lenoirs.”
Last spring South Lenoir whipped WRH 15-1 and 7-0 and North Lenoir pounded out 14-2 and 9-1 wins over the Bulldogs.
Lexi Kennedy did her part in this one.
The junior limited the Hawks to four hits, five walks and a pair of earned runs over six innings, and belted two of the Bulldogs’ five hits off Hallie Fowler and Maddie Rouse.
Jansley Page drove in Madison Davis in the fifth for WRH’s lone run.
Mary Hadden Braswell and Cadence Bond each stroked a hit during their three trips to the plate. Davis, who was hit by a pitch, was the only other Bulldog base runner.
WRH rebounded the following day to rip Pender 11-4.
The Bulldogs laced 11 hits, earned seven walks and reached base twice via errors.
Taniya Powell had two hits and three RBI. Kennedy went 3 for 3 and drove in a run.
Braswell lifted a hit, reached on an error and scored twice.
Emma Baker returned to the lineup to triple in a run and later crossed the plate.
Bond, Page, Sophia Sloan and Matte Gavin all joined the hit parade.
WRH will face the ECC’s third power player on Friday when the Bulldogs travel to Beulaville to face East Duplin (6-3, 3-0).
But first WRH was to host James Kenan (3-5, 1-5) on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs have won nine of their past 10 games against the Tigers since 2017. JK’s last triumph was a 14-0 victory in 2021.
JK lost 14-1 to South Lenoir on Tuesday last week as the Blue Devils broke open a 4-1 game with 10 runs in the final two frames.
Anna Morgan Armstrong, Ava Jones and Shylah Sloan logged hits.
Morgan, who drove in the only run, gave up 11 hits.
Callie Tyndall mastered JK with 71 pitches. Armstrong threw 105.
Two days later, JK throttled Kinston 13-3 as Jones and Armstrong each bashed three hits and combined to drive in five runs. Sloan and Jourdan Joe each socked two hits and drove in a run, and Grace Sheffield had a single, walk, RBI and scored twice.
Panthers face Duplin teams
East Duplin is going on a softball tour of Duplin County in the next 10 days.
The Panthers (6-3, 3-0), who lost to North Duplin 8-0 last Monday and then whipped North Lenoir 8-1 on Friday, were to meet ND for a second time on Wednesday, host WRH on Friday and travel to James Kenan on April 6.
Ashlyn Stokes and Kinsley Bond had three hits apiece and the Panthers scored seven runs in the first two frames against the Hawks.
Addison Tuck threw eight pitches to cover the final 1.1 innings, relieving Morgan Brown, who allowed four hits, while striking out 12 and walking four.
Rebel bats are lethal
North Duplin (6-1, 1-0) is hitting .430 as a team and has outscored the opposition 90-13 this spring behind the bats of Addy Higginbotham (.650 with four doubles, a triple, HR and nine RBI), Reece Outlaw (.545 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 RBI), Lilly Fulghum (.526, double, HR, seven RBI) and Kasey Jones (.455, double, triple, six RBI).
Other feared hitters include: Riley Hatch (.333) and Sara Thomas Tucker (.357). Though playing in just four games, freshman Ady Spence (4 of 11 for .571 average) and sophomore M’Chelle Jaco (3 for 8, .375) are up-and-coming players.
ND’s Carolina 1A Conference schedule isn’t extremely challenging if records are any indication.
Hobbton (2-7), Rosewood (2-4), Union (3-4) and Lakewood (3-6) have a combined record of 10-21 entering this week’s action.